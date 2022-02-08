Police investigating online racial abuse of Anthony Elanga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police investigating online racial abuse of Anthony Elanga

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 5.20pm
Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga was racially abused after his penalty miss against Middlesbrough (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga was racially abused after his penalty miss against Middlesbrough (Martin Rickett/PA)

Police are investigating after Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga was subjected to online racial abuse following last week’s FA Cup loss to Middlesbrough.

Elanga missed the decisive spot-kick as United were beaten on penalties by the Championship side in the fourth-round tie at Old Trafford on Friday.

Greater Manchester Police have now confirmed an investigation is under way after the 19-year-old Sweden Under-21 international received abuse via his Instagram account.

A statement read: “We can confirm that GMP are investigating an incident of racist abuse linked to a social media post which is believed to have been posted on Friday evening (4 February 2022), following the football match between Manchester United and Middlesborough FC.

“Enquiries are ongoing.

Manchester United v Middlesbrough – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Old Trafford
Elanga was consoled by team-mates after his shoot-out miss (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number: CRI/06MM/0002216/22.”

Instagram is reportedly conducting its own investigation and has removed a number of comments. The PA news agency has contacted the platform for comment.

United were beaten 8-7 in the penalty shoot-out after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.

