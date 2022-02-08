Mohamed Salah may feature as Liverpool face Leicester but Sadio Mane to miss out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mohamed Salah may feature as Liverpool face Leicester but Sadio Mane to miss out

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 6.33pm
Mohamed Salah could make an immediate return to the Liverpool side after his Africa Cup of Nations disappointment (Nick Potts/PA)
Mohamed Salah could feature for Liverpool when they face Leicester in the Premier League on Thursday but fellow forward Sadio Mane will miss out, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Mane scored the winning penalty in the shootout between his Senegal side and Salah’s Egypt in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final.

Striker Salah underwent a recovery session on Merseyside on Tuesday but Mane is not due to fly back until Wednesday evening after travelling to Senegal to celebrate.

Sadio Mane
Senegal’s Sadio Mane danced as his side celebrated winning the Africa Cup of Nations (Themba Hadebe/AP)

“Mo is now back, I spoke already to him,” Klopp told the club’s website.

“He is very disappointed of course, but looking forward to all the things coming up here now.

“Pretty much the first thing Mo told me was ‘I’m ready’. He is an experienced player, he is a physical monster, to be honest, so we have to see.”

Speaking about Mane’s role in Senegal’s triumph, Klopp added: “It means the world to him, it means the world to his people, it means the world to Senegal and we respect that a lot and we would never consider to have called him back from there or whatever.

“Let them do what they do in the moment because they deserve it.

“They’ve had an incredibly intense time, so when he is back, we will talk to him and we will see how we can use him.”

