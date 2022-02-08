Kieran Trippier fires Newcastle out of drop zone as Toffees come unstuck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kieran Trippier fires Newcastle out of drop zone as Toffees come unstuck

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 10.31pm
Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier (right) celebrates scoring his side’s third goal in their 3-1 win over Everton (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A stunning free-kick from Kieran Trippier helped Newcastle beat Everton 3-1 and climb out of the Premier League relegation places.

Everton took the lead with 36 minutes gone when Mason Holgate’s shot was cleared off the line by Fabian Schar, only for the ball to ricochet into the net off unwitting team-mate Jamaal Lascelles.

However, their lead lasted a matter of seconds when Holgate suffered similar misfortune as Lascelles’ header from Trippier’s cross came back off the bar and hit him before crossing the line.

Kieran Trippier
Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier scores his side’s third goal in the 3-1 win over Everton (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Magpies went in front within 11 minutes of the restart when Allan Saint-Maximin’s deflected cross was bundled home by Ryan Fraser and Trippier sealed the win by sending a superb free-kick beyond England team-mate Jordan Pickford.

The win lifted Newcastle to within a point of Frank Lampard’s side, who are just three points above the relegation places.

Burnley remain bottom of the table but came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Turf Moor.

Jay Rodriguez
Burnley’s Jay Rodriguez celebrates after scoring his side’s equaliser against Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

United had the ball in the net three times in the first half but Paul Pogba’s 18th-minute strike was the only one which counted and Jay Rodriguez held off Harry Maguire before firing home the equaliser two minutes after the interval.

West Ham climbed above Manchester United into fourth in the table with a 1-0 win over struggling Watford.

Jarrod Bowen’s deflected shot midway through the second half was enough for the Hammers to claim all three points in a match overshadowed by the inclusion of Kurt Zouma at the London Stadium.

Kurt Zouma
West Ham United’s Kurt Zouma warms up ahead of the Premier League match against Watford at the London Stadium (Adam Davy/PA)

The French defender was condemned by his club, the RSPCA and other animal welfare groups after a video emerged of him dropping, kicking and slapping his pet cat.

However, Zouma was named in the starting line-up “because he is one of our better players”, according to Hammers boss David Moyes.

