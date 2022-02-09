Murder investigation opened after death in Greenwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Murder investigation opened after death in Greenwich

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 12.03am Updated: February 9 2022, 12.53am
A murder investigation has been opened (Peter Byrne/PA)
A murder investigation has been opened (Peter Byrne/PA)

Police have launched a murder investigation after an injured man found in south-east London died of stab wounds.

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing on Lionel Road in Greenwich at about 5.10pm on Tuesday.

Police and London Ambulance Service paramedics found a man, believed to be in his early 20s, with stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at an east London hospital a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed and homicide detectives are leading the murder investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 with the reference 5622/08FEB. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]