Samsung prepares to unveil new flagship smartphones

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 2.47am
(PA)
(PA)

Samsung is expected to unveil a trio of new smartphones later on Wednesday, with experts predicting an ultra-premium device that will appeal to fans of the Galaxy Note phablet phone.

Last year, Samsung chose to release a new range of foldable smartphones instead of a new Galaxy Note – the large-screen phone which comes with the S-Pen stylus built-in, as part of a shake-up of its device portfolio.

Now, reports suggest the technology giant will incorporate some key features from the popular Note range – such as the large screen and an integrated S-Pen – into its flagship Galaxy S Series unveiled on Wednesday.

Expected to be called the S22 range, reports suggest there will be three new phones – much like the S21 range introduced last year.

Ru Bhikha, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, said there was “a lot riding” on the new devices given that the Galaxy S range often contains some of the firm’s “best and most universally appealing devices”.

“We expect to see the tech giant unveil three handsets at Samsung’s Unpacked event — the standard S22 device, the larger S22+ and then the more premium S22 Ultra,” he said.

“The key difference between the S22 and S22+ will be size, with the S22+ rumoured to have a 6.6-inch screen, much larger than the 6.1-inch S22 display.

“You can also expect the S22 range will see Samsung push the envelope on camera function, particularly when it comes to video.

“Samsung discontinued the Galaxy Note series last year but fans of premium ‘phablets’ should warm to the S22 Ultra, which is rumoured to not only include the Note’s integrated S Pen stylus but also have it integrated within the handset – a first for an S series.”

He added that the addition of the stylus to the S range for the first time could influence other phone makers to follow, given the previous popularity of the Note series.

“While the S Pen isn’t for everyone, by incorporating it into more handsets in the Galaxy range, Samsung could be setting a stylus trend for other brands to follow,” he said.

