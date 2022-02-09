Disappointment for Charlotte Bankes after snowboard-cross quarter-final exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Disappointment for Charlotte Bankes after snowboard-cross quarter-final exit

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 7.39am Updated: February 9 2022, 8.10am
Charlotte Bankes, left, failed to qualify from the quarter-finals (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Great Britain’s hopes of winning a first gold medal on snow were dashed as favourite Charlotte Bankes was eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the women’s snowboard-cross in Beijing.

The 26-year-old recovered from a slow start to lead for much of the race but was pushed wide on a bend, allowing Tess Critchlow to take a lead she did not relinquish.

Australian Belle Brockhoff, whom Bankes had earlier edged out in her heat, also squeezed past the Briton to claim a semi-final place.

The top three were separated by just 0.09seconds but with only two progressing to the semi-finals, Bankes left to rue what might have been.

Bankes had switched to represent Great Britain in 2018 having raced for France at her first two Olympics in Sochi and Pyeongchang, where she finished in seventh and 17th respectively.

Her struggle to fully recover from a pelvic injury she sustained in 2011 contributed to her decision to switch nationalities, her relationship with the French federation having deteriorated to the point she admitted she was seriously considering retirement.

Linking up with Great Britain afforded her a further opportunity, and within a year she had won a silver medal at the 2019 World Championships in Utah, behind Eva Samkova.

Charlotte Bankes reacts after being eliminated
Charlotte Bankes reacts after being eliminated (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Last year Bankes went one better, beating Michela Moioli and Samkova to claim the world title in Idre Fjall, Sweden, raising expectations for her first Games in GB colours.

Her status as favourite was strengthened by the absence of the Czech Republic’s Samkova, the Sochi gold medallist who has not recovered from ankle surgery in December.

Bankes was second-fastest in the individual ranking round, eclipsed only by Italy’s Moioli, and cruised through her eighth final in first place ahead of Brockhoff.

But Brockhoff got revenge in the quarter-final and ended Bankes’ medal hopes in the individual event.

Bankes said: “I gave it my all but it’s frustrating to have the worst race of my season here at the Olympics.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself and I felt I dealt with it pretty well. Unfortunately I didn’t do the race I wanted to do today, and it’s frustrating to do it at the Olympics.”

