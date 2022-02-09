Blow for British medal hopes as Charlotte Bankes falls short in snowboard-cross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Blow for British medal hopes as Charlotte Bankes falls short in snowboard-cross

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 9.04am Updated: February 9 2022, 10.33am
Charlotte Bankes missed out on a snowboard medal in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Charlotte Bankes missed out on a snowboard medal in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Favourite Charlotte Bankes was eliminated at the quarter-final stage as American veteran Lindsey Jacobellis claimed an extraordinary first Olympic gold medal in women’s snowboard-cross at the age of 36.

Bankes’ shock exit was a crushing blow for Great Britain, who had high hopes that the reigning world champion would provide their first medal of an increasingly testing Beijing Games, and potentially a first gold on snow.

Instead it was Jacobellis, competing in her fifth Olympics and best known for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory in 2006 when she attempted an unnecessary trick on her final jump and fell, who finally sealed her long-awaited gold.

Charlotte Bankes missed out on the semi-finals by less than a tenth of a second
Charlotte Bankes missed out on the semi-finals by less than a tenth of a second (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Bankes had eased through the qualification round and her eighth final and looked in little danger of elimination when she held a 10-metre lead at the halfway stage of her four-athlete quarter-final race.

Bankes looked every inch the pre-event favourite, the result of soaring to her first World Championship title in 2021 and the absence of her main rival Eva Samkova due to injury.

But after pushing wide on a steep fifth bank, she lost momentum, allowing Canada’s Tess Critchlow to sneak inside while Belle Brockhoff – the Australian whom Bankes had comfortably beaten in her earlier heat – moved in to seize the second qualifying slot as the Briton lost momentum.

Charlotte Bankes, in red, suffered quarter-final disappointment
Charlotte Bankes, in red, suffered quarter-final disappointment (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It marked an abrupt ending for the 26-year-old Bankes, competing in her third Olympics and having switched from representing France in 2018 due to issues arising from her struggle to shrug off a pelvic injury.

“I gave it my all but it’s frustrating to have the worst race of my season here at the Olympics,” said Bankes, who will have a chance to redeem herself later in the Games in the snowboard-cross team event alongside Huw Nightingale.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself and I felt I dealt with it pretty well. Unfortunately I didn’t do the race I wanted to do today, and it’s frustrating to do it at the Olympics.

“I’m disappointed and frustrated with how it went. I think I’m not the only one. That is how it is. It’s a tough day for me, we didn’t come here for this as a team, but this is bordercross.”

Meanwhile Jacobellis, the most decorated athlete in her sport who had never returned to an Olympic podium since settling for that painful silver in Turin, cruised through her heats and the final to win the USA’s first gold medal of the Games.

It capped a remarkable story of redemption for the five-time world champion, whose story of Olympic heartbreak had been exacerbated in Pyeongchang four years ago, when she led the final for much of the way but finished off the podium by just 0.003 seconds.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Five
Lindsey Jacobellis finally won an Olympic bronze medal in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“They can keep talking about it (Turin) all they want, because it really shaped me into the individual that I am,” said Jacobellis. “It kept me hungry and really helped me to keep fighting in the sport.”

Asked if she would have still been in the sport had she crossed the line first in 2006, Jacobellis added: “Probably not, and I probably would have quit the sport at that point because I wasn’t really having fun with it.

“There was so much pressure on me to be the golden girl. I’d won so many races going into it and it’s a lot for a young athlete to have on their plate.

“This feels incredible today. But I’ll still be the same old me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]