Crocodile freed from tyre stuck on its neck for six years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Crocodile freed from tyre stuck on its neck for six years

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 9.05am Updated: February 9 2022, 10.17am
Rescuers hold the crocodile after removing a tyre from its neck (Mohammad Taufan/AP)
Rescuers hold the crocodile after removing a tyre from its neck (Mohammad Taufan/AP)

A crocodile with a motorcycle tyre stuck around her neck for six years has finally been freed by an Indonesian bird catcher in a tireless effort that wildlife conservation officials hailed as a milestone.

The 14.8ft (4.5m) female saltwater crocodile had been spotted in the river in Palu, the capital city of Central Sulawesi, with the tyre becoming increasingly tight and threatening to choke her.

Conservation officials had been racing to rescue the huge reptile since residents spotted her in 2016, generating sympathy among residents and worldwide.

Indonesia Crocodile
Bird catcher Tili holds up the tyre after removing it from around the neck of a wild crocodile, in Palu, Indonesia (Josua Marunduh/AP)

In 2020, Australian crocodile wrangler Matthew Wright and American wildlife biologist Forrest Galante tried to free the reptile but failed.

In early January, 35-year-old bird catcher and trader Tili, who recently moved to the city, heard about the famous crocodile from his neighbours and determined to rescue her after seeing her frequently sunbathing on a nearby estuary.

“I have experiences and skills in catching animals, not only birds, but farm animals that are released from the cage,” Tili, who goes by a single name, told the Associated Press. “I believe I can rescue the crocodile with my skills.”

He strung ropes of various sizes into a trap tied to a tree near the river, and laid chickens, ducks and birds as bait.

After three weeks of waiting and several failed attempts, the crocodile finally fell into the trap on Monday night.

Indonesia Crocodile
People gather around the crocodile (Mohammad Taufan/AP)

With the help of two of his friends, Tili pulled the trapped crocodile ashore and sawed through the tyre, which was 1.6ft (50cm) in diameter.

A video that circulated widely on the internet showed a crowd of men cheering as Tili and his friends broke the crocodile free.

Other residents then contacted firefighters and a wildlife conservation agency to help them release the animal back into the wild.

Haruna Hamma, who heads Central Sulawesi province’s conservation agency, said: “For all of the efforts Tili has done for protected wildlife and being the kind of animal lover he is, that’s a great milestone.”

He said it was unclear how the used motorcycle tyre had got stuck around the crocodile’s neck.

Indonesia Crocodile
The tyre had been around the crocodile’s neck for six years (Josua Marunduh/AP)

Conservationists have said it was likely to have been deliberately placed by people in a failed attempt to trap it as a pet or skin it for sale, but crocodiles and other swimming reptiles often travel into rubbish-filled waters with nothing to stop a tyre from encircling them, Mr Hamma said.

Government data recorded 279 crocodile attacks in Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands, between 2007 and 2014. Of these, as many as 268 cases of attacks were carried out by saltwater crocodiles, of which 135 were fatal.

Despite the attacks, the saltwater crocodile is protected under Indonesian law.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]