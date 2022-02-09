Today at the Winter Olympics: Charlotte Bankes can’t deliver first British medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Today at the Winter Olympics: Charlotte Bankes can’t deliver first British medal

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 9.33am Updated: February 9 2022, 9.39am
Charlotte Bankes (red bib) missed out on the semi-finals (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Charlotte Bankes missed out on an expected medal in the women’s snowboard-cross as Great Britain’s disappointing start to the Winter Olympics continued in Beijing.

Bankes, the reigning world champion, was eliminated at the quarter-final stage in an event won by American veteran Lindsey Jacobellis.

What’s happened so far?

Charlotte Bankes' hopes of gold in the individual event are over
Charlotte Bankes’ hopes of gold in the individual event are over (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Bankes started as a strong favourite to land Great Britain’s first Olympic gold medal on snow, and cruised through her individual qualifying round and her eighth final.But despite leading until the halfway stage in her four-athlete quarter-final, she was pushed wide enabling rivals Tess Critchlow and Belle Brockhoff to nudge in front and take the two qualifying places for the next round.

Jacobellis proved a popular winner of the event, finally claiming her first Olympic title 16 years after losing gold in Turin after crashing whilst trying to execute an unnecessary trick on her final jump.

Britain’s Charlie Guest finished 21st in the women’s slalom but Alex Tilley failed to finish.

What’s coming up?

There will be ice hockey action later on Wednesday
There will be ice hockey action later on Wednesday (Matt Slocum/AP)

No more Britons were due in action later on Wednesday, with the men’s 1500m short-track due to conclude in Beijing, and also action in ice hockey, luge doubles and Nordic Combined.

Social media moment

Quote of the day

TV Guide

Winter Olympics Live – BBC One 0915, BBC Two 1300;Curling – Eurosport 2 1430;Figure skating – Eurosport 1 1330;Ice hockey – Eurosport 1 0855, 1340;Nordic combined skiing – Eurosport 1 1055;Short track speed skating – Eurosport 1 1150;Luge – Eurosport 2 1220, 1335.

