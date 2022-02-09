Charles Howell III pays tribute to Tiger Woods ahead of PGA Tour milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Charles Howell III pays tribute to Tiger Woods ahead of PGA Tour milestone

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 10.38am
Charles Howell III will make his 600th PGA Tour start in the WM Phoenix Open (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Charles Howell III will make his 600th PGA Tour start in the WM Phoenix Open (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Charles Howell III has thanked Tiger Woods for ‘giving me a job’ as he prepares to make his 600th start on the PGA Tour.

Woods was at the peak of his powers when Howell turned professional in 2000, leaving Oklahoma State University a year before the end of his degree at the urging of his coach David Leadbetter.

“I was in my apartment in Stillwater, Oklahoma, toward the end of my junior year in college, and David Leadbetter said, ‘Are you ready to turn pro?’” Howell told the PGA Tour’s website ahead of his milestone appearance in the WM Phoenix Open.

“And my heart stopped because I hadn’t even considered it. And David said, ‘Well, you’re a golfer, and golf has never been hotter and booming, and this is what you’re going to do. I think it’s time you turn pro and move on.’

“I still remember that phone call like it was yesterday.”

Woods had recently won the US Open at Pebble Beach by 12 shots when Howell turned professional in July 2000, the first of four consecutive major championship victories which made up the ‘Tiger Slam’.

“Looking back now, having played golf in the Tiger Woods, and I’m going to call it the Phil Mickelson era too, was incredible,” Howell added.

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods holds the Claret Jug aloft after winning the 2000 Open Championship at St Andrews (Ben Curtis/PA)

“I’m quite sure that the Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Gary Player era was also special, but to play in the Tiger era with what he did for television and the exposure of it, I mean he gave me a job. I couldn’t have picked a better time.”

In his first 599 PGA Tour starts, Howell has made 461 cuts, recorded 227 top-25 finishes, 97 top-10s and three wins. His lone regret is missing out on more victories after 16 runners-up finishes and 10 third places.

“Looking back, I wish I would have won more,” the 42-year-old from Augusta, Georgia said.

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods (centre) with Charles Howell III at Royal Troon ahead of the 2004 Open Championship (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“I have a whole lot of second and third-place finishes. And obviously I still have some years left in me, hopefully, and can find a way to win some more. That’d be the one little regret I have, for sure.”

Howell will partner Louis Oosthuizen and Robert Streb in the first two rounds at TPC Scottsdale, where defending champion Brooks Koepka is joined by six of the world’s top 10, including number one Jon Rahm and Norway’s Viktor Hovland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier