Cat ‘safe and sound’ after pitch invasion during League One football match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Cat ‘safe and sound’ after pitch invasion during League One football match

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 12.43pm
Wigan Athletic’s Jason Kerr attempts to remove a cat from the pitch during the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough (PA)
Wigan Athletic’s Jason Kerr attempts to remove a cat from the pitch during the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough (PA)

An adventurous cat gave footballers the run around on Tuesday evening after making its way onto the turf at Hillsborough Stadium.

The athletic feline made a last-gasp appearance with just minutes left on the clock during the League One match, with Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 up against Wigan.

Wigan Athletic's Jason Kerr attempts to remove a cat from the pitch during the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. Picture date: Tuesday February 8, 2022
(Zac Goodwin/PA)

Visiting Wigan defender Josh Kerr eventually scooped the mischievous moggy and passed it to someone pitchside before the game continued.

“The little fella left the stadium safe and sound,” Sheffield Wednesday tweeted.

A man retrieves a cat from the pitch during the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. Picture date: Tuesday February 8, 2022
(Zac Goodwin/PA)

The game finished 1-0 to the Owls, who remain one point outside the play-off places.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]