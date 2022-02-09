Virginia Giuffre to be interviewed under oath by Duke of York’s lawyers in April

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Virginia Giuffre to be interviewed under oath by Duke of York’s lawyers in April

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 1.49pm
Undated handout photo issued by the US Department of Justice (left-right) of the Duke of York, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. A legal document that has been released in which The Duke of York has demanded a jury trial as he seeks to defend a civil sex case brought by Virginia Giuffre also known as Virginia Roberts. Issue date: Wednesday January 26, 2022.
The Duke of York’s accuser Virginia Giuffre will be interviewed under oath in April as part of her civil claim against him.

Ms Giuffre, also known as Virginia Roberts, is suing Andrew for damages in her home country of the US, claiming she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew’s friend, to have sex with the royal when she was 17, a minor under US law.

It is understood the agreement for Ms Giuffre to be questioned by the duke’s lawyers, Andrew Brettler and Melissa Lerner, has now been struck and an exact date has been confirmed.

Epstein investigation
Virginia Giuffre alleges the duke sexually assaulted her in three separate locations (Crime+Investigation screengrab/PA)

Andrew will also give evidence under oath on March 10 in London, in what has been described as a neutral location.

The duke’s “deposition” will be conducted by Ms Giuffre’s lawyers, David Boies and Sigrid McCawley, and is reportedly expected to last two days.

Andrew is alleged to have sexually abused Ms Giuffre at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home, during a visit to Epstein’s private island, Little St James, and on a separate occasion at the financier’s Manhattan mansion – all in the early 2000s.

Andrew has strenuously denied all allegations.

Last month, court documents revealed that US Judge Lewis A Kaplan had written letters to the Senior Master of the Queen’s Bench Division in the UK to request assistance in acquiring evidence for the civil claim filed by Ms Giuffre.

The judge asked for the royal’s former assistant, Robert Olney, to be quizzed on topics such as Andrew’s communications with Maxwell, Epstein and Ms Giuffre, and his travel to Epstein’s homes.

In a separate letter to the High Court, Judge Kaplan also requested testimony from Shukri Walker, a witness who says she saw Prince Andrew with a ‘young girl’, on questions about the alleged presence of the duke and Ms Giuffre at London’s Tramp nightclub in March 2001 and any interactions the pair had.

The civil sex assault trial in the US is scheduled to take place between September and December.

The parties will need to confirm by July 28 whether they wish to proceed to trial.

