Women’s prison inmates made ‘1,000 calls a month’ to Samaritans – inspectors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Women’s prison inmates made ‘1,000 calls a month’ to Samaritans – inspectors

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 2.03pm Updated: February 9 2022, 3.11pm
Many inmates at HMP & YOI Foston Hall told inspectors they feel unsafe (Rui Viera/PA)
Many inmates at HMP & YOI Foston Hall told inspectors they feel unsafe (Rui Viera/PA)

Safety improvements have been urged at a women’s jail by inspectors who found inmates were making “1,000 calls a month” to Samaritans.

A report published on Wednesday following an inspection of HMP YOI Foston Hall, in Derbyshire, by HM Inspectorate of Prisons rated safety at the jail as “poor”, calling it “a rare and unexpected finding in a women’s prison”.

The prison had 272 inmates at the time of the inspection, towards the end of last year, just short of it 296 capacity.

Inmates are a mix – from prisoners waiting on remand for court dates to those serving various sentences, including life terms.

Inspectors remarked that its rural location made “an excellent external environment” for inmates’ well-being, and that on their last visit in 2019, before the pandemic, it was found to be “reasonably good” across four key measures.

Following the recent inspection, the prison remained rated “reasonably good” for both respect and rehabilitation.

But it had declined to “not sufficiently good” in the purposeful activity category, and plunged two grades to “poor” for safety.

During the latest inspection, there had been “a deterioration in the regime and provision of purposeful activity” which was “in common” with other jails, emerging from the pandemic.

However, the prison was now judged to be “poor” for safety outcomes – the lowest possible rating.

Charlie Taylor, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons, said in the report that levels of violence were “very high”, noting an increase in violence generally but “particularly against staff”.

Use of force had “doubled” since 2019 and was “the highest” of any women’s prison.

However, there were signs of recent improvements and there was “evidence of good de-escalation” of incidents.

Levels of recorded self-harm were “also the highest in the women’s estate”, and two women had taken their own lives since the previous inspection.

Inspectors said one “indicator of the level of distress” was to be found in the fact inmates were making “1,000 calls a month to the Samaritans”, yet the prison had “no strategy to reduce self-harm”.

Messages left on the prison’s crisis “hotline” had “not been checked for six weeks”.

The report concluded: “The response to women in crisis was too reactive, uncaring and often punitive.”

After analysing the results of a survey given to inmates to complete, the inspection team said it was no surprise a third “felt unsafe”.

The quality of accommodation was “mixed”, with older cells showing wear.

Cells for new inmates were “shabby and many had graffiti on the walls”.

Report-writers also found “the healthcare and dental facilities were not fit for purpose”, and recommended a shake-up.

However, inspectors praised areas of “notable” good practice; including offering blood-borne virus testing and treatment and prompt referrals to mental health services, through a triage worker.

Turning to the prison’s leadership, the report flagged “considerable instability”, adding some areas were “operating ineffectively, if at all”.

A new governor appointed a year ago was addressing the jail’s issues, inspectors said, but “many deficiencies remained… and there was insufficient attention to the very obvious need to improve the safety of women”.

Mr Taylor said staff had told his team “morale was low”.

Although almost fully staffed at the time of the inspection, nearly a third of its frontline officers “were non-effective and non-deployable”, he added.

In conclusion, the inspection said the prison “needs to do much better”.

Inspectors said that while Foston Hall’s decline appeared to have stopped, there was “less confidence about how improvements would be made”.

Mr Taylor said the prison’s leadership “needed to get staff back to work”, and “reconsider their priorities” including taking action “to make a women’s prison safer”.

Prisons minister Victoria Atkins said: “While we needed to take decisive action to protect prisoners and staff during the pandemic, the issues highlighted by the inspection at HMP Foston Hall are not acceptable and we have put in place more senior staff and created a new safety team to address them rapidly.

“Across the wider women’s prison estate, our staff have worked hard to ensure women receive extra support to deal with mental health issues during the pandemic, overseen by a taskforce at national level, and we are starting to see a decrease in the number of self-harm incidents across the estate.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]