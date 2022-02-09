Mother of teenager at centre of treatment dispute appeals for kidney donor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mother of teenager at centre of treatment dispute appeals for kidney donor

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 2.03pm
Willian Verden, 17, from Lancaster who has a rare kidney disease and is currently being kept alive through dialysis (Family handout/PA)
Willian Verden, 17, from Lancaster who has a rare kidney disease and is currently being kept alive through dialysis (Family handout/PA)

A woman whose 17-year-old son suffers from kidney disease and is at the centre of a court treatment dispute has launched an appeal for a donor.

Ami McLennan, 45, from Lancaster, says William Verden, who has autism and is being treated at Manchester Children’s Hospital, is in a “race against time”.

Specialists want a judge to decide if they can stop treating William.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot is due to analyse William’s case at a trial in the Court of Protection, where issues relating to people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions are considered, in Liverpool later this month.

Ami McLennan with her son William Verden (Family handout/PA)
Ami McLennan with her son William Verden (Family handout/PA)

The judge considered preliminary hearings at an online hearing on Tuesday.

Lawyers told her that bosses at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, who have responsibilities for William’s care, wanted decisions on whether he should have a kidney transplant, continued haemodialysis, or whether “active treatment” should be withdrawn.

The judge heard that the withdrawal of treatment would lead to William’s death.

William Verden is at the centre of a court treatment as his mother Ami McLennan has launched an appeal for a donor (Family handout/PA)
William Verden is at the centre of a court treatment as his mother Ami McLennan has launched an appeal for a donor (Family handout/PA)

William’s mother does not want treatment to end.

A barrister representing William’s mother said the teenager had “very bad” kidney disease.

Victoria Butler-Cole QC told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot that William had few treatment options left and was in a “pretty dire situation”.

“With the legal case ongoing the family is now also appealing for potential life-saving donors to come forward and help William,” said a spokesman for law firm Irwin Mitchell, which represents Ms McLennan, on Wednesday.

“If a living donor can be found, William would have the best chance of a kidney transplant being successful.”

Ms McLennan said tests had shown that relatives were not suitable donors.

“If any of us could give William one of our kidneys we wouldn’t hesitate for a second to do so,” she said.

“It’s a race against time but finding someone kind enough to donate a kidney would mean the world to us.

“We know it’s an incredibly selfless act for someone to agree to and there would be assessments to ensure suitability.”

