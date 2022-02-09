I know I’m under pressure, admits Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
I know I’m under pressure, admits Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 2.10pm Updated: February 9 2022, 2.59pm
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he has always had the club board’s full support (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers admits he is under pressure but believes he still has the full support of the club’s board.

The Foxes’ injury-hit squad have struggled this season and criticism of Rodgers and his players increased after Sunday’s disappointing FA Cup exit at the hands of East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest.

When asked if he still had the board’s full backing, Rodgers said: “I’ve never felt I haven’t, but I also understand football.

“I’ve got a great relationship here with the people at the club, a very close working relationship with everyone, but I understand you have to get results.

“Whatever happens to me in the future, those relationships don’t change, they’re great people here, have always supported me.

“This year has been a challenge after challenge and primarily because of the players we have missing, but of course the weekend’s result wasn’t great, so you can’t mask over that and I would never try to.”

Leicester will bid to bounce back from Sunday’s 4-1 defeat at Championship side Forest against Rodgers’ former club Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday.

Brendan Rodgers said he was surprised by the manner of his side's FA Cup exit at Nottingham Forest
Brendan Rodgers said he was surprised by the manner of his side’s FA Cup exit at Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rodgers, who will mark three years in charge of the Foxes later this month, admitted the manner of his side’s cup defeat had turned up the heat on him.

He added: “Certainly when you lose you’re always open to criticism, so I’m pretty sure that would have been the case on the Monday and that’s part of the job.

“For me, you’ll always be under pressure when you’re not getting results, you can’t deny that.

“We’ve had a great run here for a period of time, but when results (are not good), especially like the one at the weekend, that will always put you under pressure as a manager. I get that and understand that. It’s not something I shy away from.”

Leicester, who have been serious top-four contenders for the last two seasons, have won only one of their last five Premier League games as an injury crisis at the King Power Stadium takes its toll.

The likes of Wesley Fofana, Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne remain sidelined for the trip to Anfield.

Rodgers said before Sunday’s loss that “big changes” were needed in the summer to “freshen up” his squad and he added that, although this week had been time for “reflection”, there was still plenty to play for this season.

The Foxes’ last league win was against Liverpool in December and Rodgers said: “We want to finish as high as we possibly can in the league, we’re still in a cup competition (Europa Conference League), so we want to go as far as we can in that.

“I hope that we can get players back and show our true level at some point before the end of the season, and not just the true level, but the consistency of that. That would be the aim.”

