Grandmother recognised with OBE for championing women working in defence sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Grandmother recognised with OBE for championing women working in defence sector

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 2.39pm
Angela Owen with her OBE (Steve Parsons/PA)
Angela Owen with her OBE (Steve Parsons/PA)

A grandmother and former Army officer who created a group which supports women working in the male-dominated defence sector has been recognised with an OBE.

Angela Owen, 66, who was deployed in Northern Ireland in 1976 and founded Women in Defence UK in 2011, received the honour from the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Since its creation, the group has provided mentoring for female recruits in the defence sector and has attracted almost 2,400 entries for its Women in Defence UK Awards over the past seven years.

Mrs Owen, who is from the Isle of Man and left the Army in 2008, told the PA news agency: “I left the army and joined a consulting company that’s still in the defence sector.

“I would go to seminars and conferences and there would be 100 men in the room and half a dozen women, and it was just so nice to see women, so great to see women.

“I thought, let’s set up a networking group, and that’s literally how it started.”

She added: “It’s really helped to give women the confidence to be women and not perhaps feel like they have to be men to succeed in defence.

“The awards make women feel that they can be themselves.

“But they also say to the rest of defence – by the way, these women are brilliant, please make sure that you listen to them, please make sure that you use them, and help get more women into the defence sector.”

When asked why men still dominate the defence industry, she said: “It’s interesting, the whole defence sector, if you look at the stats, is about 80% male.

“The stats are worse in the armed forces, the Army is 90% male.

Angela Owen with her OBE
Angela Owen with her OBE (Steve Parsons/PA)

“The civil service is better, it’s about 58% male, that’s not bad at all.

“I think traditionally defence has been seen as a man’s world.

“But if you are someone, as an engineer for example, that wants to work on the vast variety of pieces of equipment, whether it is an aircraft carrier or a fast jet, or bridges or roads or submarines, you can do it in defence.

“There’s nowhere else that offers the variety of pieces of equipment to work on.

“There’s no reason why a young girl now can’t come into defence and have just as fulfilling a career, first of all as any man, but also than in any other sector.”

Winner of the Woman of the Year at the 2019 Women in Defence Awards, Phillippa Spencer, will also be receiving an OBE at Windsor Castle on Wednesday afternoon.

Analysis by Ms Spencer, a statistician at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, has been used to support the Covid-19 modelling effort, and by those involved in the clean-up operations in Salisbury after the Novichok poisonings.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier