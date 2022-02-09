Denmark’s queen and Spain’s king test positive for Covid-19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Denmark’s queen and Spain’s king test positive for Covid-19

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 3.26pm
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe (Mads Claus Rasmussen /Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
The queen of Denmark and the king of Spain have both tested positive for coronavirus, their respective royal houses announced on Wednesday.

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, 82, has mild Covid-19 symptoms and has isolated herself in the Copenhagen palace where she lives, the palace said.

Margrethe tested positive for the virus on Tuesday evening and cancelled a planned vacation in Norway that was set to begin on Wednesday, the royal household said.

The announcement came weeks after Margrethe marked her 50 years on the throne of Europe’s oldest ruling monarchy. Some of the planned festivities were postponed until September due to the pandemic.

However, the queen participated in some jubilee events this month, including a wreath-laying at the grave of her parents at Roskilde Cathedral, where Danish royals have been buried since 1559. She also met with the government and attended a reception at Parliament.

Virus Outbreak Spain’s King
Spain’s King Felipe VI (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Like Margrethe, Spain’s King Felipe VI was vaccinated against coronavirus. The 54-year-old monarch was tested for the virus after he developed “mild symptoms” of Covid-19, the royal house said.

It added that his “overall health” was fine and he will remain in isolation for seven days, following national health protocols. The royal house said that Queen Letizia has not shown any symptoms.

With 90% of its population over age 12 years old having received at least two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, Spain is starting to roll back health restrictions as the latest surge driven by the Omicron variant ebbs.

