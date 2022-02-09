European clubs set for increase in revenue from continental competitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
European clubs set for increase in revenue from continental competitions

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 5.49pm
Clubs can look forward to a “new dawn” with huge increases in Champions League broadcast and sponsorship revenues, ECA president Nasser Al Khelaifi has told clubs (Mike Egerton/PA)
European clubs have been told they can look forward to huge increases in broadcast and sponsorship revenue from continental club competitions in a “new dawn” post-Super League.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of the European Club Association, has written to its member clubs hailing a “tectonic shift” in the ability of clubs to help shape European football in the future.

Instigators of the Super League, which collapsed last April within days of its foundation, pointed to the control UEFA exerted over commercial matters as a reason why clubs needed to take charge of their own destiny.

However, the ECA has worked in partnership with UEFA over the tender process to appoint agencies to sell commercial rights for the Champions League and other club competitions in the 2024-27 cycle.

It is understood revenue is projected to reach five billion US dollars (just under £3.7bn) per season, a big increase on the current 3.6bn US dollars a season (just under £2.7bn).

Al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris St Germain who resisted offers to join the breakaway league last April, told ECA members in a letter seen by the PA news agency: “This announcement (appointing the marketing agencies) represents a tectonic shift in the role that clubs now play – thanks to ECA and in partnership with UEFA – in the decisions that shape European football.

“It also represents a new dawn of financial stability and opportunity for European football clubs as the way in which our club competitions are commercialised will be transformed.

“Ultimately, thanks to this process and joint decision-making between ECA and UEFA – bringing together the very best of our two organisations under the UCC SA Joint Venture – we were able to achieve the highest ever commercial prospects for European club competitions. Further still, there are additional untapped revenue streams that we are actively exploring.”

The format of the club competitions from 2024-25, including that of the Champions League, has not yet been completely finalised.

On April 19 last year – hours after 12 clubs announced the formation of the Super League – the UEFA executive committee voted on changes to the group stage whereby 32 teams grouped in one league would play 10 matches under a ‘Swiss system’.

However, in the wake of the Super League scandal discussions are still ongoing over the format, though these are expected to be settled well before the agencies go to market with the rights towards the end of this year.

