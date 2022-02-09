Charles praises ‘resilience’ of trust helping disadvantaged Asian communities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charles praises ‘resilience’ of trust helping disadvantaged Asian communities

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 9.05pm
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

The Prince of Wales has praised the “resilience and commitment” of a British Asian organisation working to help disadvantaged communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall attended a reception at the British Museum on Wednesday evening to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust (BAT), which he founded in 2007 to work to reduce poverty in south Asia.

They were joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Home Secretary Priti Patel and former Liverpool footballer Ian Rush.

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy
Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy attend the reception (Ian West/PA)

In a speech to the trust’s supporters and ambassadors, Charles spoke about the “devastating impact” the pandemic has had on south Asia.

Using his pet name for Camilla, which means “darling” or “beloved” in Urdu, he said: “I cannot quite believe it is almost two years to the day that both my Mehabooba and myself were able to be with all of you to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust.

“Since then, across the globe, there has been terrible loss of life from this dreadful pandemic and we have especially seen the devastating impact throughout south Asia.”

Charles praised the “truly remarkable achievement” of the BAT, which raised £20 million in four major fundraising campaigns during the pandemic.

“It is fair, I think, to say that it has been when truly tested that the trust has shown its most outstanding qualities of resilience and commitment to helping people across south Asia,” Charles said.

“The future of south Asia truly depends on the children and young people of the region.

“I am really so proud that there are so many of us with numerous intimate and family connections to south Asia who want to support them as they rebuild their lives in the face of this ghastly pandemic.”

Before his speech, Charles and Camilla greeted supporters and ambassadors of the BAT in the museum’s Egyptian Gallery.

Priti Patel arrives at the reception
Priti Patel arrives at the reception (Ian West/PA)

They first spoke with Mr Sunak and Ms Patel before the four posed for photos.

Greeting Rush, the prince said: “Didn’t you used to play?”

The Welsh sportsman laughed and replied: “Yes.”

Charles then asked how Liverpool were doing and whether the Welsh national team would qualify for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

“They have a chance,” Rush said.

The duchess, wearing a green velvet tunic top by Anna Valentine, later thanked ambassadors Neev Spencer and Ritula Shah as they congratulated her after the Queen’s announcement that she would become Queen Consort.

Hitan Mehta, executive director of the trust, told the PA news agency that it was “amazing” to be able to host the royal couple at the reception after it was not held last year due to the pandemic.

He said: “It is amazing to be able to bring the whole community together with his royal highness to celebrate the work that we have done.”

