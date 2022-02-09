Manchester City ease past Brentford to stretch Premier League lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester City ease past Brentford to stretch Premier League lead

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 9.47pm Updated: February 9 2022, 10.04pm
Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring from the spot (Martin Rickett/PA)
Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne were on target as Manchester City saw off Brentford to move 12 points clear at the Premier League summit.

Mahrez rewarded City for a dominant first half with a 40th-minute penalty before De Bruyne sealed a comfortable 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium after a Brentford error in the second half.

City’s victory was their first in the competition for almost a month – although they played only one other fixture in that time – but put the pressure back on second-placed Liverpool ahead of their outing on Thursday.

Brentford’s loss was their fifth in succession as their recent slump, after a bright opening to the campaign, continues.

Their manager Thomas Frank will have been pleased with the discipline shown for large spells but ultimately, although City controlled the contest in almost all aspects, their own mistakes cost them.

The hosts needed to be patient as Brentford sat deep to frustrate them from the outset.

Phil Foden headed an early chance wide but it was not until towards the end of first half that the champions began to make the most of their considerable possession.

Mahrez created an opening just before the half-hour when he delivered a low cross into the box but goalkeeper David Raya just beat Raheem Sterling to the ball. Joao Cancelo charged in to meet the rebound but blasted over.

Sterling then volleyed over on the turn from a Foden ball and Aymeric Laporte showed a good touch before sidefooting narrowly wide.

Kevin De Bruyne (centre) sealed the win
Kevin De Bruyne (centre) sealed the win (Martin Rickett/PA)

The breakthrough eventually came as Sterling burst into the area and was clumsily brought down by Mads Roerslev.

Mahrez, who converted from the spot in Saturday’s FA Cup victory over Fulham, did so again.

Brentford had offered little up until this point aside from a dipping shot from Mathias Jensen, and even then the offside flag was raised as Ederson palmed over.

Yet they were almost gifted a way back into the game when John Stones, starting at right-back as Kyle Walker was rested, slipped to let in Rico Henry.

The left-back played a one-two with Saman Ghoddos but then scuffed hit shot and Ederson, although he collided with two players in the process, claimed.

City looked to put the result beyond doubt early in the second half as Cancelo sent a sweet shot just over and Bernardo Silva tested Raya from distance.

Brentford rallied and Roerslev fired a dangerous ball into the box but Onyeka was unable to control and Ederson gathered. Onyeka also threatened on a break from halfway but City retreated in numbers and De Bruyne got back to clear.

Yet just as soon as the visitors began to sense they still had a chance, they gave another goal away in the 69th minute.

Raya exchanged passes with his defenders and then carelessly kicked straight to Sterling. He recovered to beat away the England forward’s instant shot but De Bruyne pounced on the rebound to double City’s lead.

That deflated Brentford and Rodri went close to adding another for City when he caught a bouncing ball on the half-volley and forced a good save from Raya.

