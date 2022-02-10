What the papers say – February 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – February 10

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 1.09am
What the papers say – February 10 (PA)
What the papers say – February 10 (PA)

The potential end to Covid restrictions and the ongoing investigation into partygate are the dominant topics on Thursday’s front pages.

The Prime Minister’s intention to end all Covid restrictions, including the need to self-isolate, is leading The Guardian, Metro and the Daily Star.

The Daily Mail says the move “leads the world” while The Independent warns it could be “very stupid”.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and i report Scotland Yard intends to question more than 50 people in its partygate investigation including, reportedly, the Prime Minister.

Kurt Zouma’s pets being confiscated by the RSPCA is front page of The Sun.

A Wall Street regulator has moved to implement new disclosure rules for private funds, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Mirror leads with Coleen Rooney’s comments about her marriage with Wayne Rooney.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier