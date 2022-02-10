William tells children ‘you are the future’ as he joins tree planting session

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
William tells children ‘you are the future’ as he joins tree planting session

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 2.47am Updated: February 10 2022, 11.05am
The Duke of Cambridge plants saplings in the wetlands during his visit to the UAE (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge has planted mangrove saplings in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a group of children, and told them “you are the future” in the fight to save the planet.

The future king, dressed in a suit, crouched down to give the young plants a start in life when he visited a nature reserve in Abu Dhabi.

In a drive to help protect regional flora and fauna, environmental campaigner William went to learn about efforts to safeguard the wetlands with the son of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled.

William and Sheikh Khaled planted mangrove saplings together at the Jubail Mangrove Park and were told mangroves capture four times more carbon than rain forests.

The Duke of Cambridge talks to Sheikh Khaled
The Duke of Cambridge talks to Sheikh Khaled (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The duke chatted to Amaan Haider, 13, and Lily-Rose Mayall, 12, from the British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi.

He told the students: “You are the future. Keep up the good work.”

Mark Leppard, the school’s headmaster, said: “The children who were introduced to the prince are part of out global leaders programme, who all volunteer, and follow the 20 global goals for sustainability.

“This initiative is part of improving the local environment. They’ve been excited and surprised and this came through (with them being) ecstatic about sharing their thoughts.”

