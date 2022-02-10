Poor performances leave Britain’s skeleton medal hopes hanging by a thread

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Poor performances leave Britain’s skeleton medal hopes hanging by a thread

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 5.31am Updated: February 10 2022, 6.50am
Matt Weston saw his medal hopes effectively ended in Beijing (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
Matt Weston saw his medal hopes effectively ended in Beijing (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

British hopes of extending its skeleton medal streak into a sixth Olympics are hanging by a thread after a pair of poor performances in the opening two runs of the men’s event at Yanqing on Thursday.

Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt sit in 13th and 17th places respectively, well over two seconds adrift of leader Christopher Grotheer from Germany, who holds a considerable 0.7 second advantage over compatriot Axel Jungk.

British skeleton athletes have secured at least one medal at every games since the sport was restored to the Olympic programme in 2002, when Alex Coomber secured a bronze medal in Salt Lake City.

Beijing Olympics Skeleton
Marcus Wyatt struggled with the track in Beijing (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

British racers exceeded expectations in Pyeongchang four years ago when Lizzy Yarnold retained her title and was joined on the podium by Laura Deas, while Dominic Parsons was also a surprise bronze medallist in the men’s event.

However, despite almost £6.5million in UK Sport funding for the current Olympic cycle, and a promise of technological innovations which would move them into medal contention, British athletes have struggled to make any impression on the Beijing track.

“I could probably look at about 10 or 12 mistakes that I made and I’m really not happy,” said Weston, who had raised hopes of maintaining the run when he became the first British man to win a World Cup gold medal in Igls in November.

Beijing Olympics Skeleton
British hopes of a sixth consecutive skeleton medal appear to be over (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

“But at the same time you’ve got to enjoy it. I’m really happy to be at the Olympics competing and representing my country.”

Deas and team-mate Brogan Crowley have barely troubled the top 10 in their six practice runs, and are no longer considered contenders for the women’s event, which is due to start on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]