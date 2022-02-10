Pig wanders into working men’s club after escaping from allotment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pig wanders into working men’s club after escaping from allotment

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 10.59am
The pig visiting Easington Colliery Club in County Durham (Kayleigh Parkin/PA)
The pig visiting Easington Colliery Club in County Durham (Kayleigh Parkin/PA)

A friendly pig gave drinkers at a working men’s club a shock after escaping from an allotment and wandering into their local.

The pet pig made its way into Easington Colliery Club, in County Durham, after 10pm on Tuesday night.

After the animal approached all the customers for a stroke, they managed to lure him outside with cheese and onion crisps before someone arrived to claim him.

The bar’s stewardess, Kayleigh Parkin, said: “I live on the premises so I was upstairs, and the bar staff phoned me and said ‘I’m sorry to disturb you but there’s a pig in the bar’.

“They told me he’d been running about the bar and trying to get strokes from everybody.

“They got some crisps from behind the bar and lured him outside with some cheese and onion.

“We’ve got a garden down the bottom with a big fence so we kept him in there.

“I put it on Facebook and someone said she knew the owner so someone came to pick him up after about 15 minutes.”

The pig, believed to be called Roddy, is thought to have escaped from a nearby allotment.

Kayleigh said: “Everyone was laughing about it. It was a bit of entertainment for a Tuesday night.”

