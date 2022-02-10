Chelsea ‘desperate’ to clinch Club World Cup success for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Chelsea ‘desperate’ to clinch Club World Cup success for the first time

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 11.40am
Chelsea are one win away from being crowned world club champions (PA)
Chelsea are one win away from being crowned world club champions (PA)

Mateo Kovacic has insisted Chelsea are just as motivated to become club world champions as Brazilian opponents Palmeiras this weekend.

Croatia midfielder Kovacic has already tasted Club World Cup success twice, with Real Madrid in 2016 and 2017.

And now the 27-year-old is desperate to make it a hat-trick of world titles with Chelsea on Saturday.

Traditional wisdom dictates that South American teams treat the Club World Cup far more seriously than their European counterparts – but Kovacic stressed that is not the case.

“We know what it takes to come to such a big tournament because you need to win the Champions League, so we need to appreciate this moment and not take it for granted,” said Kovacic, who was man of the match in Chelsea’s slender 1-0 semi-final win over Al Hilal on Wednesday night.

“To reach a Club World Cup final is very difficult and we are there on Saturday.

“We are desperate to win this trophy. We could be the first team in Chelsea history to bring this trophy to London so we are happy that we are in such a big final and we will do everything to win it on Saturday.”

Palmeiras will bring around 15,000 supporters to the final at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Sao Paolo side have never won the Club World Cup and are often taunted by their Brazilian rivals for that gap on their CV.

Kovacic expects a ferocious atmosphere given the Palmeiras contingent in the United Arab Emirates, but believes the Blues can cope with the pressure.

“We’ll need to do a good job again on Saturday because Palmeiras is a great team with very good players; they are aggressive with amazing fans so it will be a difficult game,” he said.

“But first we need to rest and then we will prepare.”

Brazil stalwart Thiago Silva will doubtless be motivated against his compatriots and Kovacic reserved special praise for the evergreen 37-year-old.

“On Thiago, there is not too much to tell – he is one of, if not the, greatest defender of his generation,” Kovacic added.

“He has won almost everything and has brought so much experience to Chelsea. We are glad and so happy to have such a great player and great personality in our dressing room.”

Palmeiras were mobbed at the airport before flying out to Abu Dhabi, with their supporters desperate for success in the UAE.

Chelsea v Newcastle United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Zsolt Low, pictured, expects a stern test against Palmeiras in Saturday’s Club World Cup final (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Chelsea’s assistant coach Zsolt Low admitted the Blues are well aware of that Brazilian fervour, and are determined to cope with that off-field intensity.

“Before we travelled we watched a video of them leaving training to come here,” said Low.

“We saw a lot of pictures and videos of how their fans were celebrating and supporting the team. It’s amazing.

“They have amazing supporters for sure. In the final, 15,000 will be here maybe.

“I expect a big atmosphere but we are used to that from big Champions League games, big finals. We’re prepared for it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier