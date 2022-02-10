Raheem Sterling calls Man City’s Brentford win another step in right direction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Raheem Sterling calls Man City’s Brentford win another step in right direction

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 12.01pm
Raheem Sterling played a key role as Manchester City beat Brentford (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Raheem Sterling played a key role as Manchester City beat Brentford (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Raheem Sterling hailed another important step after Manchester City maintained their grip on the title race with a 2-0 victory over Brentford.

England forward Sterling had a hand in both goals as the leaders wore down the spirited Bees at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday to claim an ultimately comfortable win.

The champions had to be patient in the first half as the visitors sat deep but eventually broke through with a 40th-minute Riyad Mahrez penalty after Sterling was brought down.

Sterling won the penalty that led to City's first goal
Sterling won the penalty that led to City’s first goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Brentford briefly rallied but City always retained the upper hand and killed the game off after David Raya gifted the ball to Sterling. Raya recovered to save Sterling’s initial shot but Kevin De Bruyne turned in the rebound.

“All we can do is keep playing, keep trying to win game by game, and that’s another step in the right direction,” said Sterling.

“This was a difficult one against a tough team to break down but we got the three points we needed in the end.

“The game at their place was difficult and they came here and did the exact same thing, but we just needed to keep playing and the chances would come.”

City’s victory gave them a 12-point lead over second-placed Liverpool ahead of the Reds’ clash with Leicester on Thursday.

Pep Guardiola’s side are clear favourites to win a fourth title in five seasons while their Champions League quest resumes with a trip to Sporting Lisbon next week.

The City manager is not looking too far ahead yet but is pleased with the way they are playing.

“I’m happy but at the same time we are just in February,” Guardiola said. “We have to continue.

“Now in three days (we play) again, and three days again, but with this spirit and commitment to what we have to do we can think we are going to arrive at the end of the season, hopefully, fighting for the titles.”

Brentford manager Thomas Frank felt his side acquitted themselves well at the Etihad Stadium
Brentford manager Thomas Frank felt his side acquitted themselves well at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

Brentford have now lost six games in succession, five of them in the Premier League, stalling what had been a bright start to their first top-flight campaign for 74 years.

Yet manager Thomas Frank was pleased with many aspects of the display and remains optimistic.

The Dane said: “We all hate losing and we are irritated we didn’t avoid the two goals – which were so avoidable and that is frustrating – but with performances like this, if we can keep repeating that, I am convinced we are fine.

“And finally we are close to getting all our players available and fit, and that is a big thing for all teams. We only had that for the first eight games of the season.

“There are quite a few positive things around us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]