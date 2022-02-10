Charles self-isolates after catching Covid for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Charles self-isolates after catching Covid for second time

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 12.14pm Updated: February 10 2022, 2.15pm
The Prince of Wales to pull out of engagements in Winchester after testing positive for Covid (Ian West/PA)
The Prince of Wales to pull out of engagements in Winchester after testing positive for Covid (Ian West/PA)

The Prince of Wales has contracted coronavirus for a second time, and is self-isolating.

Charles, who first fell ill with Covid-19 in 2020, was said to be “deeply disappointed” to have to pull out of engagements in Winchester after a positive test on Thursday.

A message on his official Twitter page read: “This morning the Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating.

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

Clarence House confirmed the 73-year-old prince is triple vaccinated, but is yet to confirm whether he has been in physical contact with the Queen recently.

He will now need to self-isolate under current rules for 10 full days, but he could be free after five days if he tests negative on day five and day six.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signalled that laws requiring people in England with Covid-19 to self-isolate will be lifted within weeks, meaning Charles just missed out on any changes.

Aides said the prince was found to be positive during a routine test – which suggested he was experiencing no strong symptoms – but they declined to go into further details on his medical condition.

Camilla tested negative on Thursday morning and continued with a busy day of solo engagements in London and Buckinghamshire, speaking for the first time of how she “very honoured and very touched” to be endorsed by the Queen as a future Queen Consort.

The prince’s diagnosis comes just days after the 95-year-old monarch marked her Platinum Jubilee by expressing her “sincere wish” that her daughter-in-law will be Queen Camilla at Charles’s side when he becomes King.

On Wednesday evening, Charles met scores of people and was accompanied by Camilla at a reception in the British Museum to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust (BAT).

The Prince of Wales speaks to Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy
The Prince of Wales speaks to Chancellor Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murthy, at the British Asian Trust reception on Wednesday (Tristan FewingsPA)

The duchess, meanwhile, visited Paddington Haven sexual assault referral centre and the Nourish Hub community kitchen in west London, and the Thames Valley Partnership charity in Buckinghamshire.

At the British Asian Trust reception, Charles spoke about the “devastating impact” the pandemic has had on south Asia.

Using his pet name for Camilla, which means “darling” or “beloved” in Urdu, he said: “I cannot quite believe it is almost two years to the day that both my mehabooba and myself were able to be with all of you to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust.

The Duchess of Cornwall meets members of staff during her visit to Paddington Haven, a sexual assault referral centre in West London
The Duchess of Cornwall meets members of staff during her visit to Paddington Haven, a sexual assault referral centre in west London (Tolga Akmen/PA)

Charles was in close contact with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Home Secretary Priti Patel and former Liverpool footballer Ian Rush.

The prince first caught Covid-19 in March 2020. He suffered a mild form of the virus and described how he lost his sense of taste and smell.

Covid reinfections – where someone tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after a previous positive result – currently represent around 10% of daily cases in England.

Of the 14.8 million infection episodes in England since the start of the pandemic, some 588,114 (4.0%) are likely reinfections.

The announcement of the prince’s positive test was made just after midday, around 12 minutes before Charles was due to arrive in Winchester on a visit to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Aides were only informed a few moments before.

Prince of Wales visits Winchester
Members of the public wait by the statue of Licoricia of Winchester, which was meant to be unveiled by the Prince of Wales (Andrew Matthews/PA)

More than 1,000 people had gathered behind barriers in the city’s Jewry Street, waiting to see the prince unveil a new statue of Licoricia of Winchester, a prominent Jewish moneylender who was murdered in 1277 during a period of antisemitism in the reign of Edward I which culminated in the expulsion of Jews from England in 1290.

The Queen’s representative in Hampshire, Lord Lieutenant Nigel Atkinson, announced the news to the crowd, who groaned with disappointment.

Resplendent in his ceremonial uniform, he read out a message from Charles.

“His Royal Highness has very generously sent us a message a couple of moments ago and I will read it,” he said.

The message said: “Ladies and gentlemen, I am so sorry that I cannot be with you today. I am desperately disappointed as I was so looking forward to marking this historic occasion with you.

“I hope very much that I will be able to visit at a future time. But for today please accept my most heartfelt apologies and my very best wishes as you mark this memorable occasion for Winchester.”

It was left to the Lord Lieutenant, with the aid of some local schoolchildren, to unveil the statue of Licoricia, which already has, a now historically incorrect, plaque at its base saying it was unveiled by the Prince of Wales.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]