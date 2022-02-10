Tinder launches ‘blind date’ experience based on conversation rather than photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tinder launches ‘blind date’ experience based on conversation rather than photos

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 1.01pm
Tinder’s new Blind Date experience (Tinder/PA)
Tinder’s new Blind Date experience (Tinder/PA)

Tinder has launched a “blind date” experience that allows users to select a potential partner based on chat rather than appearance.

The dating app said its “Fast Chat: Blind Date” feature is directed at its Gen Z users – those aged between 18 and 25, who make up more than 50% of its members – who want a “personality first” approach to finding a partner and are seeking “authentic connections”.

Users can answer a short series of icebreaker questions and allow Tinder to pair them based on similar responses before they enter a timed chat based around multiple-choice prompts like “It’s OK to wear a shirt ____ times without washing it” and “I put ketchup on ____”.

Full profiles are revealed only if both members decide to match after chatting.

Tinder said the experience taps into Gen Z’s “90s nostalgia” and a desire to experience pre-smartphone dating.

In early testing, members who used the Blind Date feature made 40% more matches than those using another Fast Chat feature with visible profiles.

A survey for Tinder found that 47% of Gen Z-aged British adults think that going on a blind date could let them meet someone they might typically have overlooked, and 30% like the idea of a blind date because they value “authenticity above all else”.

Tinder vice president of product innovation Kyle Miller said: “We’ve all seen the mix of anticipation and excitement going on a blind date brought some of our favourite movie or TV characters, and we wanted to recreate that experience for today’s generation with the Blind Date feature.

“There’s something really special about letting conversation introduce someone’s personality, without the preconceptions that can be made from photos.

“The new Blind Date experience brings a surprisingly fun, banter-based way to interact and create connections that’s all new to Tinder.”

Blind Date will be available in all English-speaking markets and will be extended to Tinder members globally in the coming weeks.

– Opinium surveyed 1,000 UK adults aged 18 to 24 between February 2 and 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier