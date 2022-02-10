Health trust chiefs plead with governments for funds to deliver services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Health trust chiefs plead with governments for funds to deliver services

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 2.23pm
(Niall Carson/PA)
A health trust leader has pleaded with governments for the funds needed to deliver services.

Neil Guckian, chief executive of Western Health Trust, said Stormont and Westminster must recognise trusts are coming out of a pandemic and facing “massive backlogs”.

Dr Cathy Jack, chief executive of Belfast Health Trust, said the system had needed reform before the pandemic, adding that hospitals and community services remain under “significant strain”.

“The main and exasperating factor is the really tired workforce with additional Covid sickness absence and the long-term vacancies that we carry,” she said.

Continuing outbreaks in care homes curtail the ability to discharge from hospital, she added, while high levels of Covid mean that community services cannot cope with demand and emergency departments are “relentlessly busy”.

She said social distancing and personal protective equipment have “slowed up work” and created additional barriers in caring for those in need.

“The demand for intensive care has reduced … and there are signs of staff returning to work as community transmission lessens, but I wish I could be more hopeful that our recovery will be quick, that is simply not the case,” she said.

“There has been far-reaching damage done, some of which we have not yet even assessed, and this is in the context of a pandemic which is not yet over.”

Dr Cathy Jack
Dr Cathy Jack (Brian Lawless/PA)

The leaders of the five trusts in Northern Ireland told the Stormont Health Committee of the pressure on resources.

All reported high staff absence rates.

– In the Belfast trust, Dr Jack said there were over 13% off, 5% due to Covid and a general rate of 8.3%.

– In the Northern trust the total absence was given as 13.1% – 3.7% for Covid, 2.5% self-isolating and 6.9% for other reasons.

– In the Southern trust the absence rate was put at 9-10%.

– In the South Eastern trust the absence rate was given as 13% – 5.4% from Covid and 7.6% non-Covid.

– In the Western trust the absence rate has come down to 10% from 14% in the last pandemic surge, but Mr Guckian said pockets of teams are experiencing “significant levels of absences which really impacts on services”.

A three-year Stormont Budget is out for consultation, but it is expected to be impacted by the resignation of Paul Givan as first minister, which also forced deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill from the joint office.

Mr Guckian said a multi-year Budget is fundamental to the health service.

“We really need to get out of the cycle whereby at the end of every year everything gets rebased and the reliance on non-recurrent monies,” he said.

“I think it’s really, really important that we would work to try to keep that.”

However he warned that any Budget is “only as good as the numbers in the Budget”.

Mr Guckian said the health service has the same inflationary pressures as every other organisation, as well as the demographic pressures of an ageing population.

“If the Budget is neutral in terms of inflation only, it means we can’t offer increases to our existing packages of care, for example, it impacts on our ability to address need – an 85-year-old person consumes 11 times the health and social care resources of a younger person.

“As we have more 85-year-olds in our population, we need more of a Budget to meet the needs or the needs aren’t met.

“I would plead to the Government, I would plead to national Government to recognise we’re coming out of a pandemic, there are massive backlogs in our systems which need resources as well in terms of waiting lists and all our services, so please give us the resources we need to deliver our services.”

