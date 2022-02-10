British tourist reunited with false teeth 11 years after losing them in Benidorm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British tourist reunited with false teeth 11 years after losing them in Benidorm

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 3.59pm
Paul Bishop had resigned himself to never seeing his dentures again (Paul Bishop/PA)
A holidaymaker who lost his false teeth after a drunken day out in Benidorm has had his dentures returned to him 11 years later.

Paul Bishop, 63, received a package from Spain in the post this week containing the teeth, which he had vomited into a bottle bin outside a pub in the tourist destination in 2011.

He told the PA news agency: “It was a drunken day out with the lads.

Mr Bishop's teeth were returned in the post with a letter explaining he had been tracked down through a DNA database (Paul Bishop/PA)
“I’d had enough lager so I got a pint of cider, but then the other lads were ready to go so I downed the last of my pint and thought ‘oh no, it’s coming back up’.”

After projectile vomiting into the bin, Mr Bishop made his way into another bar where his friend noticed he was missing his teeth.

He and his friends tried to retrieve the dentures but were unable to find them and Mr Bishop spent the rest of the holiday without them, performing as a toothless Elvis for his friend’s 50th birthday.

He spent £600 on a new set and resigned himself to never seeing his teeth again, until Wednesday when a strange envelope came through the letterbox of his home in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester.

He said: “It came out of the blue, a little envelope addressed to Senor Paul Bishop.

“I thought it was a bit of a wind-up.”

Inside the envelope were the teeth, along with a letter explaining Mr Bishop had been tracked down through a DNA database and advising him to be more careful if he returns to Spain.

He said: “Someone’s definitely cleaned them up, they’re in perfect condition.

“I didn’t know I was even on a DNA database but I did a voluntary swab years ago so it must have been from that.

“From there they have got in touch with the British Embassy and found my address.

“I’ve changed address three times since that holiday.

“I’m amazed they’ve taken the time to find me and post them back.”

He said he now planned to have a thank-you letter translated into Spanish and sent in return.

As for the teeth, he said he intended to put them on display in the Ridge Hill Lane Working Men’s Club in Stalybridge, where he is general manager.

He said: “It was a trip with the club when I lost them, so everyone already knew the story.

“When I went in last night people were saying ‘where’s your teeth? show us your teeth’.

“I’m thinking of putting them in a little glass cabinet which can go on the wall in the club.”

