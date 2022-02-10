UN experts urge Sweden to stop planned iron-ore mine project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

UN experts urge Sweden to stop planned iron-ore mine project

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 4.51pm
Teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who is Swedish, joined a protest against the planned mine over the weekend (PA)
Teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who is Swedish, joined a protest against the planned mine over the weekend (PA)

Two independent UN human rights experts have called on Sweden’s government to refuse a licence to industrial backers of a planned iron-ore mine that environmentalists say would generate large amounts of toxic waste and other pollution.

The proposed project would involve British company Beowulf Mining and its Swedish subsidiary Jokkmokk Iron Mines AB.

Teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who is Swedish, joined a protest against the planned mine over the weekend.

The experts say plans for the mine in the Gallok region have gone forward without obtaining the “free, prior and informed consent” of the indigenous Sami people, whose lives and livelihoods could face risks from the project.

They said migration of reindeer, which are herded by the Sami, could be endangered.

“There has been insufficient assessment and recognition of the environmental damage the mine will cause,” they said in a statement, pointing to a Swedish law passed on January 27 – but not yet in force – which will require authorities to consult with the Sami before making decisions that could affect them.

Thursday’s call came from José Francisco Cali Tzay, a special rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples, and David Boyd, special rapporteur on human rights and the environment.

Special rapporteurs work on a voluntary basis under a mandate from the UN-backed Human Rights Council and do not represent the United Nations.

The Sami people are the indigenous people of Sampi, the region historically known as Lapland, and their lifestyle in under threat by the mining and forestry industry, which encroaches on grazing land.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]