Police search for two males a year after aspiring lawyer stabbed to death

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 5.43pm
(Met Police/PA)
(Met Police/PA)

Detectives are searching for two males they want to speak to in connection to the fatal stabbing of an aspiring lawyer in north-west London a year ago.

Sven Badzak, 22, died after being attacked and stabbed in Willesden Lane, Kilburn, on February 6 2021.

The victim, from Maida Hill, west London, and his 16-year-old friend were chased at around 5.30pm.

Sven Badzak death
Jasna Badzak holding photographs of her son Sven (Jonathan Brady/PA)

They became separated and Mr Badzak fell to the ground and was stabbed repeatedly.

The 16-year-old also suffered multiple stab injuries but escaped into a shop in Willesden Lane and is still recovering from his injuries.

Mr Badzak’s mother, Jasna Badzak, a former Conservative Party activist, said her son, who had hoped to do a law conversion course, had gone to the shops to get orange juice and a bagel when he was attacked.

Three males have been charged with murder and are awaiting trial.

The Metropolitan Police say the investigation continues and they believe suspects are still outstanding.

The force said officers want to speak with the two men in the released photos, which were captured near the scene shortly before the murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “More than a year has passed since this horrific incident that took a young man from his family and our investigation remains ongoing.

“Sven’s family deserve justice and we will not rest until we identify those responsible and bring them all before the courts.

“We would ask anyone – especially those in Kilburn and the wider area near where the incident took place – to take a careful look at these images to check whether you know who these males are and if you saw them in the vicinity of Willesden Lane on 6 February 2021.”

Shiroh Ambersley, 21, and Rashid Gedel, 20, both denied murdering Mr Badzak when they appeared at the Old Bailey in June after being charged earlier last year.

Ambersley, from Wembley, north-west London, and Gedel, from Ilford, east London, have been remanded in custody ahead of a trial on July 18.

A 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with murder in September.

Six other males who were arrested have been released under investigation pending further inquiries, police said.

Anybody with information relating to the investigation should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5580/06FEB21 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

