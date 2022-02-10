Judge outlines race against time in kidney donor search for teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Judge outlines race against time in kidney donor search for teenager

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 6.57pm
William Verden (Family/PA)
William Verden (Family/PA)

A judge has outlined the race against time a woman trying to find a kidney donor for her teenage son might face.

William Verden, 17, who suffers from kidney disease and is on dialysis, is at the centre of a treatment dispute.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot is preparing to decide what treatment options are in the teenager’s best interests.

She is due to oversee a trial in the Court of Protection, where judges consider issues relating to people who lack the mental capacity to take decisions for themselves, in Liverpool later this month.

Ami McLennan with her son William Verden (Family handout/PA)
Ami McLennan with her son William Verden (Family handout/PA)

William’s mother, Ami McLennan, 45, from Lancaster, says a transplant is a “feasible option”.

Specialists treating William, who has autism, at Manchester Children’s Hospital say a transplant is not in his best interests.

Lawyers representing the hospital’s governing trust, the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, have asked Mrs Justice Arbuthnot to consider the case and make decisions.

The judge spelled out the time pressure in a written ruling on a preliminary issue published on Thursday, explaining: “William is said to have 12 months left on haemodialysis as his veins will not withstand haemodialysis for longer than that period and it is said that it will take one-six months for any potential live donor to be tested, one month if urgent, more likely three-six months, if not.”

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, who is based in the Family Division of the High Court, had been asked to decide whether William could be named in media reports of the case.

Judges normally bar journalists from naming patients at the centre of Court of Protection proceedings, to protect their human right to respect for private and family life.

But Mrs Justice Arbuthnot said William could be named.

William’s mother wanted to name him, in the hope that publicity would help find a donor.

Journalists from the BBC and the PA news agency supported her.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot said it was “proportionate” to allow William to be named.

She said William suffered from “steroid resistant nephrotic syndrome”, and outlined the opposing arguments being put forward about treatment options.

“The Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust has sought declarations in relation to William’s capacity and best interests regarding his treatment options,” she said.

“The trust’s position … is that they oppose transplant for a series of the reasons they have set out, essentially that William will require sedation and ventilation for possibly up to six weeks to ensure that he complies with the interventions post-operatively and that the prospect of recurrence of the steroid resistant nephrotic syndrome is high, about 80%.

“His mother opposes the trust’s application.

“She relies on expert evidence which points more towards a 50% chance of recurrence and the same expert says that a transplant is a feasible option and gives to William a reasonable potential for a good long-term outcome.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier