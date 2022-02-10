Shawn Mendes to voice singing reptile in adaptation of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shawn Mendes to voice singing reptile in adaptation of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 10.52pm
Shawn Mendes (PA)
Shawn Mendes (PA)

Shawn Mendes will voice a beloved singing crocodile in the upcoming movie adaptation of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Sony Pictures has confirmed.

The Canadian singer, 23, will bring the title character of Lyle to life as well as contribute to songs in the animated musical, which is based on the popular children’s book by Bernard Waber.

The film, which will be adapted by Will Davies and directed by Oscar-nominated duo Will Speck and Josh Gordon, is due to be released by Sony Pictures in November.

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
Lyle is a crocodile who lives in New York City with the Primm family (Song Pictures)

The plot of the film has not yet been revealed but the children’s book follows the life of Lyle the crocodile who lives with the Primm family in New York City and enjoys helping them out with chores.

Lyle is well-loved by everyone in the neighbourhood except for a cranky neighbour Mr Grumps who insists the crocodile belongs in a zoo, however, everything Lyle does to try and win him over seems to go wrong.

Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, and Scoot McNairy will play the Primm family and Brett Gelman as Mr Grumps.

Being The Ricardos star Javier Bardem will also be joining the cast as the character Hector P Valenti.

Brit Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Shawn Mendes has also contributed to songs in the upcoming animated musical (Ian West/PA)

The film’s executive producers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote original songs for the film alongside Mendes, Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner, Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick and Joriah Kwame.

Mendes has enjoyed a successful musical career, having produced four studio albums which have all topped the charts in America and Canada.

In 2019, he was nominated for international male solo artist at the Brit Awards and has received three Grammy Award nods, including song of the year for In My Blood and best pop vocal album for his self-titled record Shawn Mendes in 2019.

He also picked up a Grammy nomination in 2020 for best pop duo performance for his collaboration on the track Senorita with his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello.

The couple announced in November that they had called a halt to their romantic relationship but would remain “best friends”.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is due to be released by Sony Pictures on November 18.

