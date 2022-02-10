Met Police ‘partygate’ probe to continue as normal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Met Police ‘partygate’ probe to continue as normal

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 11.39pm
Larry the cat outside Downing Street. (PA)
The Metropolitan Police said its investigation into alleged parties held at Downing Street during lockdown will not be affected by Dame Cressida Dick’s resignation.

Dame Cressida announced on Thursday she would stand aside as Metropolitan Police Commissioner after losing the confidence of London Mayor Sadiq Khan following a series of scandals.

The force said the probe continues as normal under the leadership of Commander Catherine Roper.

Downing Street partygate
Commander Catherine Roper (UK Pool)

It comes after the force has repeatedly come under fire for its handling of the investigation.

Scotland Yard was at first criticised for failing to investigate the events earlier.

The force did announce a criminal investigation had been launched in January amid intensifying pressure as more and more allegations emerged.

But widespread anger erupted again when the Met asked senior civil servant Sue Gray to only make “minimal reference” to No 10 events.

The Met argued the constraints on the Cabinet Office report into “partygate” are necessary to “avoid any prejudice to our investigation”.

But this prompted accusations that police were trying to delay the release of the full findings.

Dame Cressida was also forced to defend officers on duty in Westminster as questions were raised on how the gatherings were able to take place at a site with a heavy police presence.

She said the officers were there to provide “protective security” but refused to be drawn on “anything they may have seen or heard”.

