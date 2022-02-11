What the papers say – February 11

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – February 11

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 4.13am
What the papers say – February 11 (PA).

Dame Cressida Dick’s resignation as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police dominates the nation’s papers on Friday.

The Daily Telegraph, i, The Guardian and Metro say Dame Cressida was “forced out” of the Met.

The Times looks ahead to a “scramble” for a new chief while the force’s investigation into partygate continues.

The Daily Mail asks why the departure did not happen earlier, while The Independent leads with Dame Cressida’s comments that Mayor Sadiq Khan left her “no choice”.

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Express report on worries for the Queen after she met with the Prince of Wales before he tested positive for Covid.

The Duke of York was a “constant sex pest”, according to accusations from a massage therapist on the front page of The Sun.

The Financial Times reports that the Prime Minister is nearing the final stages of a deal to implement an investment “big bang” with financial regulators.

While the Daily Star says Uri Geller needs Britons’ help to stop global catastrophe.

