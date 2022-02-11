Koalas declared endangered in eastern Australia amid disease and habitat loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Koalas declared endangered in eastern Australia amid disease and habitat loss

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 10.11am
A young koala looks through eucalyptus leaves in a zoo in Duisburg, Germany (AP)
A young koala looks through eucalyptus leaves in a zoo in Duisburg, Germany (AP)

Koalas have been declared officially endangered in eastern Australia as they fall prey to disease, lost habitat and other threats.

Australian environment minister Sussan Ley downgraded the marsupials’ conservation status across the country’s east coast – in Queensland, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory – on a recommendation by the government’s Threatened Species Scientific Committee.

Earlier, they had been listed as a vulnerable species.

Many koalas in Australia suffer from chlamydia, and koala populations in New South Wales have fallen by 33%-61% since 2001.

In 2020, a parliamentary inquiry warned the species might become extinct before 2050 without urgent intervention.

The number of koalas in Queensland has fallen by half since 2001 due to drought, fires and deforestation.

Some are killed in attacks by dogs, or run over on roads.

Stuart Blanch, a conservation scientist with the World Wildlife Fund-Australia, said: “Koalas have gone from no-listing to vulnerable to endangered within a decade. That is a shockingly fast decline.

“Today’s decision is welcome, but it won’t stop koalas from sliding toward extinction unless it’s accompanied by stronger laws and landholder incentives to protect their forest homes.”

The Australian Koala Foundation estimates that there are less than 100,000 Koalas left in the wild, possibly as few as 43,000. Summer brushfires in 2019-20 killed at least 6,400 of the animals, as rescuers worked desperately to save them and treat their injuries.

“There have been many pressures on the koala. The Black Summer fires, of course, was a tipping point. But we know the koala is vulnerable to climate change and to disease,” Ms Ley told reporters at the Blue Mountains on Friday.

She said vaccines to prevent and treat chlamydia among koalas, the use of drones to study them and restoration of habitat are ways the government is helping protect the vulnerable marsupial.

The government contends that listing koalas as endangered will highlight and help address threats, while conservation groups argue more has to be done to prevent their extinction.

The Australian Koala Foundation has called for legislation to protect them and curb land clearing and mining projects that are wrecking their habitats. It says koalas also are in danger across Victoria and South Australia.

Deborah Tabart, chair of the foundation, said the designation of koalas as endangered was “nothing but a token gesture”.

“Behind all the photo opportunities and political rhetoric they (the federal government) continue to approve the destruction of koala habitat,” she said.

