Thailand tackles second offshore oil spill in three weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Thailand tackles second offshore oil spill in three weeks

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 11.58am
An aerial view from a navy plane shows clean-up efforts off the coast of Rayong on Friday February 11 2022 (Royal Thai Navy via AP)
An aerial view from a navy plane shows clean-up efforts off the coast of Rayong on Friday February 11 2022 (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

A second oil spill in less than three weeks is being tackled in the Gulf of Thailand.

An estimated 1,320 gallons is believed to have leaked 12 miles off the eastern province of Rayong – the same place where 5,800 gallons spilled into the sea on January 25.

The clean up from the earlier spill – from a mooring point – was declared finished last week, but only after some oil made it onto a beach.

Workers clean themselves down after scrubbing oil off rocks on Mae Ramphueng Beach
Workers clean themselves down after scrubbing oil off rocks on Mae Ramphueng Beach after the first spill in January (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

The new leak was reported on Thursday and believed to have come from an underwater pipeline to the mooring point, which was undergoing repairs according to its operator Star Petroleum.

Thai navy spokesman Vice Admiral Pokkrong Manathatphalin said three large slicks from the leak were detected, with chemicals being applied to disperse them.

Floating booms were also deployed, with Star Petroleum saying in a statement the situation is under control.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed his concern and ordered Rayong officials, the navy and the transport ministry’s marine department to urgently contain the problem, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier