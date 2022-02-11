Metropolitan Police sergeant who kissed officer’s cheek avoids dismissal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Metropolitan Police sergeant who kissed officer’s cheek avoids dismissal

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 12.45pm
A Metropolitan Police sergeant who kissed the cheek of a female officer has avoided the sack (PA)
A Metropolitan Police sergeant who kissed the cheek of a female officer has avoided the sack, after a misconduct panel ruled he should instead face a reduction in rank.

Sergeant George Panayi, 48, part of the East Area Command Unit, was accused of kissing and pinching the cheek of the female officer – without her consent – while on duty.

He was also accused of opening the door to a lavatory knowing the female officer was inside.

Chairwoman of the police misconduct panel Eileen Herlihy said: “We find that all three allegations are proven as misconduct.”

She described his actions as “offensive” and pointed out that he was “superior in rank”.

Regarding the kiss on the cheek, Ms Herlihy said: “We find the officer’s behaviour is entirely unprofessional.”

Delivering his sanction, she said: “The most appropriate and proportionate outcome is reduction in rank.”

The rationale for the police misconduct panel’s decision was not given and is expected at a later date.

Earlier, Julian Walters, counsel for the Appropriate Authority, had said “the only real option is dismissal without notice”.

On Monday, the female officer told the hearing she was sitting in the driver’s seat of a police van on December 21 2019 when Sgt Panayi approached and asked to see the log book.

She said he showed her photographs of women on his phone and told her: “I’m dating them because you are not available.”

After that, she said he grabbed her face “in a headlock” with both hands and kissed her on the cheek.

She said he grabbed her in such a way that she “couldn’t move”.

The officer was asked by Mr Walters: “Had you consented to this?”

She replied: “Absolutely not.”

The woman said the incident was “offensive, demeaning, horrifying”, adding: “I was shocked. I did not know how to react.”

She said she was “like a fish out of water” and was not sure what to do, adding: “It was unwanted. It was offensive.”

Mr Walters said if the incident unfolded as the female officer had described, it was a “slam-dunk case for harassment”.

Sgt Panayi told the hearing this week that it was not uncommon for him to kiss colleagues on the cheek when congratulating them on a promotion, greeting them after a long absence or when having “a bit of fun” with them.

He said: “There’s a cultural side to it, me being from a Mediterranean Greek origin.

“I am quite a touchy person when it comes to showing some kind of feeling or emotion.”

But he admitted “on reflection, I was stupid”.

He added: “I regret my actions and I admit that I’ve been a little bit naive in my behaviour.

“I am aware of how the culture has moved since 2019 and I have changed considerably.”

The woman told the hearing that on February 3 2020, Sgt Panayi also pinched her cheek when she was in the middle of restraining a mental health patient trying to self-harm.

She said it was “completely unprofessional”, adding: “He didn’t do it to my other colleague. He did it to me.”

The woman told the hearing about the third allegation, said to have taken place on February 9 2020, in which she says Sgt Panayi opened the female lavatory door after she had gone in and before she had the chance to lock it.

“He just laughed at me and walked off,” she said.

The officer said she reported the incidents as they had not been one-offs.

“This was becoming a pattern. My fear was that other things were going to happen,” she said.

The officer said there had been “stigma” after she made the allegations, adding some colleagues were supportive while others were not.

It was alleged that Sgt Panayi breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy.

The panel did not believe there was any sexual motivation behind Sgt Panayi’s behaviour.

