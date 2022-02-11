Travel rules in 10 popular holiday destinations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Travel rules in 10 popular holiday destinations

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 1.01pm
UK holidaymakers need to follow coronavirus rules for entering other countries despite an easing of restrictions when they return home (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
UK holidaymakers need to follow coronavirus rules for entering other countries despite an easing of restrictions when they return home (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

UK holidaymakers still need to follow coronavirus rules for entering foreign countries despite an easing of restrictions when they return home.

Here the PA news agency looks at the requirements for people who want to avoid self-isolation when arriving at 10 popular destinations:

Playa de los Cristianos in Tenerife, Spain
Spain does not require arrivals to show evidence of a recent negative test (Lauren Hurley/PA)

– Spain

Do I need to be fully vaccinated?

Yes, although the requirement will be dropped for UK children aged 12-17 from Monday.

Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?

No.

– Portugal

Do I need to be fully vaccinated?

No.

Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?

Yes, if you are not fully vaccinated.

– France

Do I need to be fully vaccinated?

Yes.

Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?

Yes.

The Petra Mare hotel in Lerapetra, Crete, Greece
UK travellers do not need to be fully vaccinated to enter Greece (Andrew Parsons/PA)

– Greece

Do I need to be fully vaccinated?

No.

Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?

Yes, if you are not fully vaccinated.

– Turkey

Do I need to be fully vaccinated?

No.

Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?

Yes, if you are not fully vaccinated.

– Italy

Do I need to be fully vaccinated?

Yes.

Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?

Yes.

– Morocco

Do I need to be fully vaccinated?

Yes.

Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?

Yes.

Times Square, US
The US requires visitors to be fully vaccinated and have evidence of a recent negative test (Nick Potts/PA)

– United States

Do I need to be fully vaccinated?

Yes.

Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?

Yes.

– Mexico

Do I need to be fully vaccinated?

No.

Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?

No.

– Jamaica

Do I need to be fully vaccinated?

No.

Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?

Yes.

