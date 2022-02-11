New London buses hailed as ‘vital’ for getting people out of cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New London buses hailed as ‘vital’ for getting people out of cars

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 2.07pm
New buses featuring a sunroof, USB chargers and mobile phone holders are ‘vital’ to get people out of their cars, according to public transport bosses in London (TfL/PA)
New buses featuring sunroofs, USB chargers and mobile phone holders are “vital” to get people out of their cars, according to public transport bosses in London.

Transport for London (TfL) said the electric vehicles boost productivity and have a more “open feel”.

Instead of vertical poles, handles will be fitted to the backs of seats to provide passengers with unobstructed views.

The buses feature USB chargers and mobile phone holders (TfL/PA)

Digital signs on board provide up-to-the-second travel information including journey updates and the status of Tube and London Overground services.

The features are aimed at making buses a more attractive alternative to the car.

Department for Transport (DfT) figures show road traffic has returned to more than 90% of pre-pandemic levels, whereas bus use in London is at around 75%.

The new buses on route 63 between King’s Cross and Honor Oak began entering service in December.

There will be a total of 29 once the rollout is completed by the end of the month.

TfL wants to entice people out of their cars and onto buses (Aaron Chown/PA)

TfL’s director of buses Louise Cheeseman said: “These brand new buses on route 63 show our ambition to enhance the customer offer, bringing together for the first time a suite of new features that improve everything from comfort to journey speeds, and make buses the obvious choice over the car.

“As we recover from the pandemic it’s vital that our bus network stays relevant and remains an appealing option.

“Continuing our dependency on cars, especially for journeys that could easily be made by bus, would be catastrophic for our health and the environment.”

London’s deputy mayor for transport Seb Dance warned that TfL will not be able to introduce new buses elsewhere without a long-term funding deal from the Government.

He said: “These new buses will play a significant role in encouraging Londoners back onto our bus network.

“Unfortunately, we will not see more of these buses if TfL goes into managed decline due to lack of funding.

“Investing in these new buses and the wider network is now more important than ever – to both encourage sustainable travel and to support the capital’s recovery from the pandemic.”

The DfT insists it has “repeatedly shown its commitment” to supporting TfL during the pandemic by providing more than £4.5 billion in emergency funding.

A two-week extension to the funding arrangement between TfL and the Government was agreed on February 4.

