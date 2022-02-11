Eric Dier’s continued injury absence is ‘big blow’ to Tottenham – Antonio Conte

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eric Dier’s continued injury absence is ‘big blow’ to Tottenham – Antonio Conte

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 3.21pm
Antonio Conte has described Eric Dier’s (pictured) continued absence as a ‘big blow’ (Adam Davy/PA)
Antonio Conte has described Eric Dier's (pictured) continued absence as a 'big blow' (Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has said Eric Dier’s continued absence through injury is a “big blow”.

The defender has missed the last two games with a recurrence of a thigh problem that he sustained before the winter break and Conte has said he will not be ready to face Wolves on Sunday.

His absence was particularly felt in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to Southampton, where Spurs lacked the defensive cohesion and organisation that Dier brings.

Conte does however expect the England international to be fit for next week’s trip to Manchester City.

“No, unfortunately he’s not fit. For sure, he’s a big loss for us,” Conte said. “He needs a bit more time to recover. I hope to have him available for the next game, away at City.

“But for this game, he’s not available.”

With Dier injured Conte says he has no choice but to continue with Cristian Romero for a third game in a week following his own lengthy injury absence.

Son Heung-min will also be involved for a third time in quick succession after his hamstring problem.

“Yeah, but we need them. Yeah I know very well that to play three games in seven or eight days could be, not a risk, but yes taking a bit of risk,” Conte said.

“But we need them, they’re important players for us. Especially behind, at the back, Dier in this moment is out so Romero has to play.

“And also Sonny, we need up front to have him because he’s also an important player. I think I’m not telling you anything stupid, about the importance of these players for us. Yeah, they’re going to play.”

Conte said that new signings Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski were in contention to start, having come off the bench in the last two games.

“For sure this could be a possibility,” the Italian said. “They are available and we have another day of training sessions to make the right decision. But for sure, they’re available and working with the team.

“I prefer to wait until tomorrow, the last training session and then make the best decision over the starting XI on Sunday.”

Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) are also missing.

