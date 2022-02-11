Ryan Reynolds teases Hugh Jackman: Good luck with your little show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Reynolds has teased Hugh Jackman on the opening night of his new Broadway show by presenting him with framed pictures of himself with a note saying: “Good luck with your little show.”

The Broadway revival of The Music Man, starring Jackman and Sutton Foster, opened its doors on Thursday for its first official night at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.

Australian actor Jackman, 53, took to social media after the show to thank his friends for the presents they had given him, but noted Reynolds particular gift had stood out.

The Hollywood stars have famously been locked in a faux feud, which is said to have originated from their time working together on 2009’s superhero film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Jackman posted photos of Reynolds’ gift to Instagram, which were framed black-and-white portraits of the Deadpool star – one a photograph of him wearing a shirt, striped waistcoat and trousers while jumping sideways in the air and the other a sketch of him posing in a suit.

A post-it note attached to one of the frames said: “Hugh, good luck with your little show. I’ll be watching.”

Jackman captioned the post: “I have the most amazing friends. Gorgeous flowers, champagne and heartfelt well wishes. I am blessed. And then … there’s him.”

However, the actor showed he found the funny side to the gift by also sharing a video of his reaction to seeing the portraits where he can be seen laughing while saying “Oh my god, oh no”.

Reynolds, 45, later commented on the post, simply writing: “Haunting.”

The pair have often traded shots at each other on social media, with Jackman landing another blow in 2020 after he received an Emmy nomination for his role in HBO movie Bad Education.

Speaking after receiving the nod, Jackman joked he had received a text from Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively who had told him the actor was “devasted” and would not be getting out of bed for three days after hearing the news.

Reynolds later sent a video message to “congratulate” Jackman, jokingly suggesting he did not deserve his nomination, to which Jackman responded by telling Reynolds: “You’re looking a bit green.”