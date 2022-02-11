Lifting rules will have disproportionate impact on vulnerable, Sage warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifting rules will have disproportionate impact on vulnerable, Sage warns

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 9.31pm
People wearing face masks among crowds of pedestrians in Covent Garden, London. (PA)
Lifting all restrictions will have a “disproportionate impact” on vulnerable people, experts from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) have warned.

Boris Johnson told MPs this week that he expects to end all restrictions, including the requirement to self-isolate following a positive test, this month – weeks earlier than scheduled.

But Sage experts say the Government should take various actions that could help protect the vulnerable as well as mitigate the general spread of Covid-19 when rules are eased.

In minutes from the group’s meeting on Thursday, members warned: “Increased ambiguity about a requirement to self-isolate upon testing positive will also disproportionately impact vulnerable sections of the population.”

They also raised concerns about the consequences of removing access to free testing and called for “clear and consistent” messaging to the public about the ongoing risks.

The group said getting rid of free testing would make it harder for people to take precautions and “may also increase anxiety among those who have found testing reassuring after possible exposure, particularly those who are or live with someone who is clinically vulnerable”.

“Some people may also take the removal of free and accessible testing as a signal that they should continue to attend workplaces/social gatherings while showing Covid-19 symptoms, as these become conflated with other symptoms of respiratory illness such as influenza,” the group added.

Coronavirus – Tue Jul 13, 2021
Crowds on the South Bank, in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In response to this, Sage suggested the Government should take “various proactive measures” to address the culture of “presenteeism” at work, including encouraging people to work from home when unwell and providing “adequate” sick pay for employees.

The group also emphasised the importance of public messaging as a way to reduce the impact.

“Lifting of restrictions should be accompanied with clear and consistent messaging about the scientific rationale and continued benefit of protective behaviours to reduce transmission,” Sage said.

Public messaging should also be employed “to stress the different needs and risk appetites of others,” it added.

“This should help to improve understanding of the continued need and adoption of protective behaviours by different groups and reduce the risk of social tensions, abusive incidents and stigma towards minority groups,” the group said.

Sage also suggested that health authorities should take over the responsibility of public messaging, based on studies that show people have higher confidence in experts and are less likely to follow rules if trust in a government is low.

“This could improve adherence but is dependent upon consistency across organisations, including central government,” it said.

Covid restrictions had been due to expire on March 24, but Mr Johnson told MPs he expects they can end a month sooner if the data continues to be encouraging.

It means in just over two weeks England could be returned to levels of freedom enjoyed before the pandemic, for the first time since restrictions were brought in almost two years ago.

