Boy stabbed to death at college in Milton Keynes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A boy has been stabbed to death at a college in Milton Keynes.

Police were called to Milton Keynes College, Chaffron Way, at around 1.30pm on Friday following reports of a boy being stabbed.

Emergency services attended the scene but the boy died from his injuries after he was taken to Milton Keynes General Hospital.

An 18-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The victim’s family have been informed.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood, of the Major Crime Unit, said Thames Valley Police’s thoughts were with the victim’s family.

“We are carrying out a thorough investigation following this incident at Milton Keynes College,” he said in a statement.

“My thoughts remain with the family of the victim at this difficult time. They continue to be supported by our officers.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation; however, we are following several significant lines of inquiry.

“A large scene watch remains at the scene of the incident and is likely to remain in place for some time.

“We fully understand that this incident may concern members of the public, and as such they are likely to see an increased police presence while the investigation continues.

“If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to one of our officers.”

He said a number of people had come forward to speak to police already.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or through their online reporting system quoting reference 43220064415.

If you do not wish to speak to police you can report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.