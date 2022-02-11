Canadian judge orders an end to blockade at border bridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Canadian judge has ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the US-Canadian border to end the five-day-old blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries.

It was not immediately clear when or if law enforcement officers would be sent in to remove the demonstrators, who parked their pick-ups and other vehicles in a protest against the country’s Covid-19 restrictions and an outpouring of fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government.

Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz of the Ontario Superior Court said during a virtual hearing that the order would be effective at 7pm to give protesters time to leave.

Windsor police immediately warned that demonstrators blocking the streets could be subject to arrest and their vehicles may be seized.

The decision came after a four-and-a-half hour court hearing at which the city of Windsor and lawyers for car parts makers argued that the blockade was causing undue economic harm for the city and region.

A Canada flag is hung between traffic light posts in front of Parliament Hill during a protest against Covid-19 restrictions in Ottawa (Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP)

Supporters of the protesters, some of them truckers, argued that an order would disrupt their right to peacefully protest against vaccine mandates that hinder their ability to earn a living.

Since Monday, drivers mostly in pick-up trucks have bottled up the bridge connecting Windsor to Detroit. Hundreds more truckers have paralysed Ottawa over the past two weeks.

The ruling came in a day of fast-moving developments as federal, provincial and local officials moved simultaneously on different fronts to try to break the so-called Freedom Convoy stand-off.

“This unlawful activity has to end and it will end,” Mr Trudeau warned just hours earlier.

“We heard you. It’s time to go home now,” the prime minister said, cautioning that “everything is on the table” for ending the blockades.

Also on Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency and threatened heavy penalties against those who interfere with the free flow of goods and people.

Mr Ford said he will convene the provincial cabinet on Saturday to urgently enact measures that make it “crystal clear” it is illegal to block critical infrastructure. Violators will face up to a year in prison and a maximum fine of 100,000 dollars, he said.

“There will be consequences for these actions, and they will be severe,” Mr Ford said. “This is a pivotal, pivotal moment for our nation.”

The measures will also provide additional authority “to consider taking away the personal and commercial licenses of anyone who doesn’t comply,” according to the premier’s office.

Mr Trudeau called Ontario’s decision “responsible and necessary” and said he spoke with US President Joe Biden about it.

“We discussed the American and indeed global influences on the protest,” Mr Trudeau said. “We talked about the US-based flooding of the 911 phone lines in Ottawa, the presence of U.S. citizens in the blockade and the impact of foreign money to fund this illegal activity.”

Mr Trudeau said that on some fundraising platforms, as much as 50% of the donations are coming from the US.

He said he and Mr Biden agreed that “for the security of people and the economy, these blockades can’t continue. So make no mistake: The border cannot and will not remain closed.”

Mr Trudeau said he understands the protesters are frustrated by the pandemic, but “these blockades are hurting everyday families, auto assembly workers, farmers, truckers, blue-collar Canadians.”

The protests have caused shortages of car parts that have forced General Motors, Ford, Toyota and Honda to close plants or cancel shifts.