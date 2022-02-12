No medal for Charlotte Bankes after fifth place in mixed team snowboard cross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

No medal for Charlotte Bankes after fifth place in mixed team snowboard cross

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 6.14am
Charlotte Bankes will leave the Beijing Winter Olympics without a medal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Charlotte Bankes will leave the Beijing Winter Olympics without a medal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Charlotte Bankes exited the Beijing Winter Olympics without a medal after finishing fifth in the mixed team snowboard-cross competition with team-mate Huw Nightingale at Genting Snow Park on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Bankes arrived in the Chinese capital as reigning world champion and one of Britain’s best medal hopes but fluffed her lines in the individual event and was knocked out in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Bankes also missed out in her second chance despite her and Nightingale successfully negotiating their initial quarter-final heat of the event, in which the women follow the men with handicapped start-times.

Bankes recovered a deficit of one and half seconds to win her quarter-final heat but could not repeat the feat in the semi-final, before recovering to finish second in the ‘small final’ to secure the fifth-place finish.

Bankes admitted the disappointment of the individual event still weighed heavily on her mind.

“I’m not quite over it but I’ve been coming out here with the team today and the team’s worked amazingly well to get me back on it,” she said.

“It was good motivation to just have a good race today and not focus on what’s happened beforehand.”

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Eight
Lindsey Jacobellis (left) won her second gold of the Beijing Games (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Lindsey Jacobellis won her second gold medal of the Games as she teamed up with Nick Baumgartner to beat Italy over the line, with the Canadian duo recovering after an early fall to take the bronze medal.

It capped a remarkable Games for 36-year-old Jacobellis, who made up for her near-miss at the 2006 Olympics in Turin by winning the individual event, and even had time to perform her trademark board-grab – the same move that cost her gold 16 years ago – on her final jump.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier