US to evacuate embassy in Kyiv amid fears of Russian invasion of Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The United States is set to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv as Western intelligence officials warn a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent.

US officials said the state department plans to announce early on Saturday that almost all American staff at the Kyiv embassy will be required to leave ahead of a feared Russian invasion.

A small number of officials may remain in Kyiv but the vast majority of the almost 200 Americans at the embassy will be sent out or relocated to Ukraine’s far west, near the Polish border, so the US can retain a diplomatic presence in the country.

The state department would not comment.

The department had earlier ordered families of US embassy staffers in Kyiv to leave, but it had left it to the discretion of nonessential personnel if they wanted to depart.

The Pentagon announced on Friday it is sending another 3,000 combat troops to Poland to join 1,700 who already are assembling there in a demonstration of American commitment to Nato allies worried at the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine.

The additional soldiers will depart their post at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, over the next couple of days and should be in Poland by early next week, according to a defence official, who provided the information under ground rules set by the Pentagon. They are the remaining elements of an infantry brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division.

US Navy fighter jets fly during the visit of Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, near the Black Sea port city of Constanta, eastern Romania (AP)

Their mission will be to train and provide deterrence but not to engage in combat in Ukraine.

That announcement came shortly after Jake Sullivan, US president Joe Biden’s national security adviser, issued a public warning for all American citizens in Ukraine to leave the country as soon as possible.

Mr Sullivan said Russian military action could start with missile and air attacks, followed by a ground offensive.

“Yes, it is an urgent message because we are in an urgent situation,” he told reporters at the White House.

Mr Sullivan would not discuss the intelligence details behind the US assessment and denied a report that American officials believe Mr Putin has made the decision to invade. But he said US officials believe there is “a strong possibility” of an invasion.

US soldiers line up at the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, near the Black Sea port city of Constanta, eastern Romania (AP)

“We believe he very well may give the final go order,” Mr Sullivan said. “It may well happen soon.”

In addition to the US troops deploying to Poland, about 1,000 US soldiers based in Germany are shifting to Romania in a similar mission of reassurance to a Nato ally.

Another 300 soldiers, from an 18th Airborne Corps headquarters unit, have arrived in Germany, commanded by Lt Gen Michael E Kurilla.

The American troops are to train with host nation forces, but not to enter Ukraine for any purpose.

The US already has about 80,000 troops throughout Europe at permanent stations and on rotational deployments.

On Friday, the Biden administration escalated dire warnings of a possibly imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it could happen at any moment, even as emergency diplomatic efforts continued.

A toy tiger is placed in the window of a closed children’s art house in Stanytsia Luhanska, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine (AP)

As diplomatic options for averting war in Ukraine appeared to narrow, the White House said Mr Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would discuss the crisis by phone on Saturday.

Mr Biden has said the US military will not enter a war in Ukraine, but he has promised severe economic sanctions against Moscow, in concert with international allies.

Timing of possible Russian military action remains a key question.

The US picked up intelligence that Russia is looking at Wednesday as a target date, according to an insider.

The official would not say how definitive the intelligence was, and the White House publicly underlined that the US does not know with certainty whether Mr Putin is committed to invasion.

🇸🇪 and 🇬🇧 are close defence partners, and we work together as part of the #JEF. Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP today met Swedish Foreign Minister @AnnLinde for talks on European Security and our response to the build-up of Russian forces on the border of #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/l6BwV1azpm — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 8, 2022

However, US officials said that Russia’s build-up of offensive air, land and sea firepower near Ukraine has reached the point where it could invade on short notice.

Russian officials scoffed at the American claims. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: “The hysteria of the White House is more indicative than ever.

“The Anglo-Saxons need a war. At any cost. Provocations, misinformation and threats are a favourite method of solving their own problems.”

Russia opened massive military exercises in Belarus on Thursday that are due to run through to next weekend, but says it has no plans to invade Ukraine.

💬 Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov: We explained in the tiniest detail today that Russia’s armed forces are on their own territory as distinct from the hundreds and thousands of British military troops deployed in the Baltics. 🔗 https://t.co/O5msF1WCFz pic.twitter.com/iwU3KZtAqK — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) February 11, 2022

The Russians are insisting that the West should keep Ukraine and other former Soviet countries out of Nato. It also wants Nato to refrain from deploying weapons near its border and to roll back alliance forces from Eastern Europe – demands flatly rejected by the West.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said “the military-political situation in Europe is growing increasingly tense, and it’s not our fault”.

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter conflict since 2014, when Ukraine’s Kremlin-friendly leader was driven from office by a popular uprising.

Moscow responded by annexing Crimea and then backing a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, where fighting has killed more than 14,000 people.

I had a productive call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba on our continued efforts to support Ukraine and deter Russia from further aggression. Our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 11, 2022

A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany helped halt large-scale battles, but regular skirmishes have continued, and efforts to reach a political settlement have stalled.

Speaking after a meeting of diplomats from the “Quad” nations in Melbourne, Australia, US secretary of state Antony Blinken was downbeat.

He said: “We’ve made every possible effort to engage Russia, to look at the concerns that it’s raised, to share concerns that we have, that European partners and allies have.

“Simply put, we continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border. And as we said before, we’re in a window when an invasion could begin at any time.”