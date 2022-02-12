Japan considers easing Covid border controls amid criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Japan considers easing Covid border controls amid criticism

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 8.09am
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a quarantine area at the Haneda international airport in Tokyo (Kyodo via AP)
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a quarantine area at the Haneda international airport in Tokyo (Kyodo via AP)

Japan is considering easing its stringent border controls amid growing criticism that the measures are hurting the country’s economy and international profile.

The country’s prime minister Fumio Kishida confirmed he was looking at border arrangements, which have banned most foreign entrants including students and business travellers, although he did not provide a timeline for change or any other details.

Mr Kishida said he will make a decision based on a scientific assessment of the Omicron variant, infection levels in and outside Japan and quarantine measures in other countries.

Currently, most of Japan is under virus-related restrictions, but infections have shown little signs of slowing.

Fumio Kishida
Mr Kishida (second from right) is planning on ramping up vaccinations to one million jabs delivered per day by the end of February (Kyodo via AP)

Nationwide, Japan reported nearly 100,000 new cases in the latest 24-hour period, including 18,660 in Tokyo.

The current border measures are scheduled to remain in place until the end of February.

Japan has become one of the world’s most difficult countries to enter and critics compare it to the locked country, or “sakoku”, policy of xenophobic warlords who ruled Japan in the 17th to 19th centuries.

The current border rules allow in only Japanese nationals and permanent foreign residents, and have raised the ire of foreign students and scholars who say the measures are unfair, unscientific and force talented visitors to go to other countries.

Hundreds of thousands of them have been affected, and critics say the rules are also hurting Japan’s national interest.

Fumio Kishida
Critics compared Japan’s restrictions to the ‘sakoku’ policy of xenophobic warlords who ruled Japan in the 17th to 19th centuries (AP)

Frustrated students have started gathering outside Japanese diplomatic compounds around the world to protest.

Japanese and foreign business groups have also protested against the government, saying the prolonged border closure has affected investment, business deals, product development and deliveries.

Experts also say the border policy is further delaying recovery in Japan’s pandemic-hit economy.

Mr Kishida unveiled his plan to consider easing border controls on Saturday after visiting Tokyo’s Haneda international airport, where he observed quarantine areas and a worksite vaccination rollout for airline workers.

The government is scrambling to accelerate Covid-19 booster jabs, after facing criticisms over a delayed decision to cut intervals between the first two doses and a third to six months from an initially planned eight.

Only about 8% of Japan’s population have received their third jabs. Mr Kishida has set a target to give one million doses a day by the end of February.

The government has also faced criticism over its failure to keep Omicron out of US military bases, where Japan has no jurisdiction.

American troops fly directly into the country without observing Japanese quarantine requirements and they were not tested for weeks, until Tokyo asked for tests to be carried out.

Many of the Japanese public, however, are supportive of the tight border controls as they think troubles such as the pandemic come from outside their island nation.

Mr Kishida’s stringent border controls are widely seen as politically motivated to gain public support for his governing party in the upcoming July parliamentary elections.

He has taken a lesson from his predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, who stepped aside after only a year in office partly due to his administration’s perceived weak handling of the pandemic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier