Paris police fire tear gas to disperse banned coronavirus protest

Paris police fired tear gas against a handful of demonstrators on the Champs-Elysees Avenue who defied a police order by taking part in a vehicle protest against coronavirus restrictions inspired by Canada’s horn-honking “Freedom Convoy”.

Police set up checkpoints into the French capital on key roads and said they successfully stopped at least 500 vehicles from heading to the banned protest but a few dozen vehicles were able to slip in and disrupt traffic.

Authorities fired tear gas as they demanded that the demonstrators disperse, some of whom climbed on to their vehicles in the middle of the road to create chaos.

Police officers check a camper van on the Champs-Elysees Avenue (AP)

Police handed out 300 tickets to motorists involved in the protest.

Elsewhere, several protesters were detained amid a seizure of knives, hammers and other objects in a central Parisian square.

Railing against the vaccination pass that France requires for people to enter restaurants and many other venues, protesters tried to weave towards Paris from the north, south, east and west, waving and honking at onlookers as they drove by.

Some convoys sought to avoid police detection by travelling on local roads instead of the major motorways leading into the capital.

Paris region authorities deployed more than 7,000 police officers to tollbooths and other key sites to try to prevent a blockade (AP)

Waving French flags and shouting “Freedom!”, the protesters organised online, galvanised in part by truckers who have blockaded the centre of Ottawa, Canada’s capital, and blocked border crossings to the US.

The French vehicle protest comes as months of demonstrations against French government vaccination rules have been waning.

To the north in the Netherlands, dozens of trucks and other vehicles – ranging from tractors to a car towing a camping ban – arrived in The Hague to protest on Saturday, blocking an entrance to the historic parliamentary complex.

Protesters angry over pandemic restrictions drove towards Paris (AP)

Protesters on foot joined the truckers, carrying a banner emblazoned with the Dutch words for “Love & freedom, no dictatorship.”

Police urged the protesters to move to a nearby park and warned the public about traffic problems.